Gonschor, BMW: "That's why a facelift every two years"

The fact that Toprak Razgatlioglu will ride for BMW in 2024 is not only a huge opportunity for the German manufacturer, it also puts the onus on him. Because everyone in the paddock agrees that it is not the riders' fault that BMW has never won the title and only one medal since its first appearance in the Superbike World Championship in 2009 - Marco Melandri was third in the 2012 World Championship.

In order to be better equipped for future tasks, BMW has been reorganised since last spring. Under the overall management of Motorsport Director Marc Bongers, the position of Technical Director was created, which Christian Gonschor has taken on.

Among other things, Gonschor was tasked with optimising the technical organisation of development and testing work. Under his leadership, various specialised teams were set up for the areas of testing, chassis, engine, electronics and aerodynamics. These teams are mainly based in Munich, where they have their own workshops, test and development motorbikes, test benches and wind tunnels, providing good conditions for the development and testing of the M1000RR and new racing components. On the engine side, this is done in close co-operation with the BMW plant in Berlin.

Gonschor studied mechanical engineering and graduated in 2003. "I always wanted to create motorbikes," he told SPEEDWEEK.com at the meeting. "The only manufacturer in Germany is BMW, so I moved from my hometown in central Germany to Munich in the south. Since then, I have always worked for BMW Motorrad. I started as a chassis engineer for the first S1000RR, which came out in 2009. In 2011 and 2012 I already worked in the Superbike World Championship for Melandri and Haslam. We had a good season back then, but missed out on the title. I have to complete this mission, my goal is clear. In the intervening years, I worked on other projects, so I'm glad to be back in the paddock."

"Last season didn't start the way we expected as the BMW brand," said Gonschor. "So Marc Bongers, Dr Markus Schramm and I talked about what we need to tackle for the future in order to move forward. Ultimately, these two asked me if I would take on the position of Technical Director. Michael van der Mark's injury at Assen 2023 was a disaster for us. He already knew the bike and is a good development rider. We looked at how we could make the best of the situation, but also immediately looked ahead to 2024. We want to start this season in a better position."

The new test team will be organised and deployed directly by BMW Motorrad Motorsport. "One of the advantages is that the test team can fully focus on the testing work on the track, regardless of race commitments," explained Gonschor. "The focus is on our WorldSBK project, but in the medium term our entire motorsport department will benefit from the establishment of new racing components."

Two former MotoGP riders, former world champion Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith, have been signed up as test riders.



"If necessary, the two can test around the clock," said the Technical Director. "Bradley has already ridden several thousand kilometres for us, and now we are happy to have Sylvain as well since January. In the Jerez test we will see six BMW riders on the track for the first time. Many parts have to be developed, the two are very busy, we often send them out on the track. We have realised that certain parts are missing to complete the picture. That's why we need this test team. It's also important to show the racing teams that we're behind them and that we're going full throttle. That's why we also bring out a facelift of our motorbike every two years."