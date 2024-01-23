New notches: the more you use them, the more aggressive they become

At the 2023 SBK finale in Jerez, the riders had to deal with the new kerbs, known as "kerbs" in racing jargon, for the first time on the Andalusian racetrack. The "200N kerbs" were installed for the first time on the track in Italy and are therefore also known as "Misano kerbs". They are prescribed as standard, but for the time being only on new GP circuits. However, the remaining GP circuits will follow step by step, with more and more corners per track, when modifications and additional safety precautions are planned - such as at the Sachsenring in 2022.

"The intention is to apply this standard of the new Misano 200N kerbs everywhere in the future," Franco Uncini emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. The Italian was 500cc World Champion on the Suzuki RG500 of Roberto Gallina's team in 1982 and was FIM Safety Officer at the Motorcycle Grand Prix for almost 20 years until the end of 2022, in which role he was responsible for the homologation of GP circuits.

"The new kerbs have a width of 1500 millimetres and a maximum height of 50 millimetres," reported Uncini. "I decided on the designation 200N because they should be at least 2000 millimetres wide. This dimension is made up of the 1500 mm wide notch and a seam or edge that is at least 500 mm wide. The 'N' means negative, because the edge drops off by 50 mm. If the edge drops more, it's better."

"A lot has been written in the media about these kerbs, about their sharp angles," said record Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, who, like almost all the other Superbike World Championship riders, will be testing in Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday. "Everyone can imagine how photographers can depict this. Pictures like this were taken without the concrete on the other side and you wonder about the angle when you see it. But we drive over it from the other side. These kerbs are really okay - the more you use them, the more aggressive they become."