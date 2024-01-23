BMW Team Principal Shaun Muir: "Only Toprak knows that"

Ahead of the tests in Jerez and Portimao, ROKiT-BMW boss Shaun Muir believes his team is well positioned. For him, the starting position is completely different to that at the beginning of last year. "We have taken a big step forward - with the test team, the quality of the riders and the signing of Toprak," Muir is certain. "Nevertheless, we still have a lot of work to do. We know where we stand with our package and development is progressing well. But we have to improve this year, no question about it."

BMW will compete in the 2024 Superbike World Championship with two reference teams on an equal footing. Will ROKiT BMW Motorrad and Bonovo action work even more closely together in 2024? "We have already exchanged a lot of data in the past. We are on the same level, with identical material. All four riders have works contracts and are on an equal footing," the Brit told SPEEDWEEK.com.

Dry conditions would be important for the tests so that newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu in particular could complete as many laps as possible on the M1000RR and familiarise himself with the bike. At the beginning of December last year, when the Turk had the opportunity to gain his first experience on the Bavarian superbike, the weather was anything but ideal: the BMW works team encountered rainy conditions in Jerez and Portimao as well as at the test in Valencia, which was postponed at short notice.

"On top of that, we were limited beforehand due to Toprak's contract situation. But that's the way it was, we accepted it," says Muir looking back. "Every minute Toprak gets on the bike is very valuable. We needed this initial experience in December, for example, to adjust his ergonomics - the positioning of the tank and the seat. We had very little time for this, unfortunately the weather was bad. Now we are in Jerez on 24 and 25 January. All in all, we are not quite where we would like to be yet, there is still a lot to do."

Many teams in the Superbike World Championship have reorganised their line-ups for 2024, with Marc VDS Ducati being one of the newcomers. The new rules, such as the minimum weight of the motorbike and rider in full kit, also have an impact on the balance of power in the series-based championship. The excitement ahead of the season opener on Phillip Island on 23 February is high. "I'm curious to see how the weight situation works for Alvaro Bautista," said Muir. "At the same time, we have six fast Ducati on the grid. Sam Lowes can be very fast, Danilo Petrucci found his pace last year. And if Remy Gardner can carry his form from the end of last year's season into the new one, he will also be strong. To be honest, every podium will be hard-fought. We don't know how well Jonathan Rea will be able to adapt to his bike and whether he will be able to squeeze out the last two tenths of a second - we all know how tough that is. Can Toprak do the same with the BMW? The weight situation with Bautista, Jonathan with the Yamaha - we'll see, it's very exciting."

In view of these facts, how does Muir rate Toprak's chances of winning the world championship? "It is realistic that we will win races and be on the podium very often. But we are in our first year together, it takes time to adapt. Whatever it takes, we'll adapt the bike as Toprak needs it. Winning the 2024 World Championship is a very big task, only Toprak knows if he can do it."