Philipp Öttl: Seat test on the Yamaha race version

In Jerez, at the southernmost tip of Spain, the weather will be perfect all week. The tests on Wednesday and Thursday will take place in temperatures of over 20 degrees Celsius, providing the teams with ideal conditions.

Philipp Öttl will be testing for Yamaha GMT94 for the first time, SPEEDWEEK.com met his new crew chief Manuel Cappelletti for a chat beforehand.



"I know Philipp from his time in the Supersport World Championship, it wouldn't have taken much for him to ride for us in 2022," said the Italian. "But then he switched to the Superbike World Championship, which made me happy for him. I've been following his performances on the race track ever since."



On Tuesday, the teams set up the pits for the two-day test and Philipp also had a seat test on the Yamaha R1. The final sponsor stickers were also applied.



"We are lucky that we had a race here at the end of last year," said his crew chief. "And Yamaha has had two tests here since then, so we have a lot of experience with this bike on this track. We start the first day of testing with a basic set-up that we know works. We will concentrate on Philipp's riding position and see how he wants the electronics and the power delivery of the engine."



Öttl is the first rider in the Superbike World Championship to switch from a Ducati Panigale V4R to a Yamaha R1. Cappelletti knows that these bikes are very different. "That's why Philipp has to approach the matter with an open mind and shouldn't draw any comparisons," the Italian advises him. "But it will be interesting to hear what he says about the advantages and disadvantages of our bike compared to the Ducati. First impressions are always the best way to judge something like this. I'm not worried, he knows it's a different bike."



At the start of the season, all six Yamaha riders will have the identical material at their disposal, "the only difference is the set-up," says Cappelletti. "The development is done by the factory team, we have access to all the data and upcoming specifications. We also hold the technical meetings together. Philipp regularly finished in the top 10 at the end of last year, and our plan is to continue like this - in every race. But the level this year is very high, even higher than last year."