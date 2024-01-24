Gigi Dall'Igna: What Ducati needs to take care of

The five manufacturers in the Superbike World Championship will face two challenges in 2024: For the first time, there is a minimum weight of motorbike and rider in full gear, and the tank capacity has been reduced by three litres.

In response to the outstanding success of featherweight Alvaro Bautista, the winner of the last two Superbike World Championships, a minimum weight for the rider in full kit has been introduced. An average weight of 80 kg has been defined. Anyone weighing less than this must add 50 per cent of the difference to their bike as extra weight, which increases the minimum weight of 168 kg accordingly. For example, if a rider weighs 66 kg, the difference would be 14 kg, meaning an additional weight of 7 kg would be due.

"Nobody is going to concentrate this weight in one place, it will be distributed over the whole bike," explained Chris Gonschor, the new Technical Director of BMW, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

We will only find out who has to add weight and how much before the world championship opener in Australia at the end of February, when all the riders have to be weighed. The tests this Wednesday and Thursday in Jerez and Monday and Tuesday in Portimao are privately organised, so the teams don't have to adhere to anything like that.

But for those with a lot of extra weight like Bautista, the issue is high on the list of priorities, as Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, points out: "Depending on Alvaro's weight, we will probably have to add 5 or 6 kilograms to the bike at the start of the season. It's not easy to put this ballast on the bike. We have to try to find the best position during the tests to reduce the problem as much as possible."

The second major issue is fuel consumption. The tank capacity has been reduced from 24 to 21 litres, and E40 petrol has been mandatory since this year. In addition, the engine of the V4R is once again allowed to rev 500 rpm higher at the start of the season than last year; 16,100 rpm is now permitted. Ducati has to adapt accordingly. "We have to manage fuel consumption better to avoid problems during the race," said Dall'Igna. "That and the additional weight are the two aspects we are focussing on during the tests."