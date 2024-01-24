Jerez test, 1pm: Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) leads!
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
To the delight of the riders, the weather in the south of Spain is warm, with the thermometer climbing to over 20 degrees Celsius during the two days of testing on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Circuito de Jerez will be open from 10am to 6pm, with the first half hour reserved for the Supersport riders and the last hour for the Superbikes. In the time in between, the riders of both classes share the track.
BMW is in Jerez with a large contingent and has a total of ten motorbikes on display, which will be ridden by the four regular riders Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff as well as the test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.
For Toprak, this is the first time that he has ridden the M1000RR in the best conditions, having been unlucky with the weather at his previous tests in Portimao, Jerez and Valencia. So far, he has also never ridden against competition, but during the two days in Andalusia the Turk will see where he stands.
On Tuesday morning, Razgatlioglu repeatedly led the timesheets from the start, and when some riders went into the lunch break at 1:39.627 minutes, he was in front. But his pursuers Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha), Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha), the surprisingly strong Andrea Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) are within 0.1 sec!
Gardner shone with the fastest time at the first major winter test in Jerez on 31 October and 1 November, when the Australian set 1:38.448 minutes on a qualifying rear tyre.
For comparison: Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest race lap in Jerez in 2019 in the Superpole race in 1:39.004 min, while Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the pole record in the same year with 1:38.247 min.
World Champion Alvaro Bautista is currently ninth, the Spaniard is working on the weight distribution on his Panigale V4R: Due to the new rules for the 2024 season, he has to add at least five kilograms.
The only Superbike rider in the field who is riding his new bike for the first time is Philipp Öttl from the Yamaha team GMT94. The Bavarian was accordingly the first to take to the track at 10.30 a.m. For him, Wednesday is all about the seating position and familiarising himself with the R1. Philipp is performing impeccably and is currently only 0.6 seconds off the lead.
The fastest Supersport rider is Marcel Schrötter from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team, who is third in the world championship.
As always with test rides, the times are only of limited significance because the teams follow very different programmes.
Superbike World Championship:
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.627 min
2nd Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.052 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.055
4th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.057
5th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.098
6th Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.188
7th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.290
8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.294
9th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.420
10th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.505
11th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +0.657
12th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.731
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +0.752
14th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.876
15th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +0.877
16th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.914
17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.503
18th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +1.841
19th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.271
20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.343
21st Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, no time
22nd Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, no time
23rd Dominique Aegerter (CH), Yamaha, no time
Supersport World Championship:
1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min
2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144
3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1:42.203
4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614
5th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1:42.832
6th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'43.142
7th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1:43.701
8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:44.004
9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1:44.191
10th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.508
11th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.600
12th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:45.036
13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:45.468