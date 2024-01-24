Jerez test, 1pm: Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) leads!

BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu meets the competition for the first time during the two-day superbike test in Jerez. He has nothing to hide with the M1000RR, as he showed on Tuesday morning.

To the delight of the riders, the weather in the south of Spain is warm, with the thermometer climbing to over 20 degrees Celsius during the two days of testing on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Circuito de Jerez will be open from 10am to 6pm, with the first half hour reserved for the Supersport riders and the last hour for the Superbikes. In the time in between, the riders of both classes share the track.

BMW is in Jerez with a large contingent and has a total of ten motorbikes on display, which will be ridden by the four regular riders Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff as well as the test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.

For Toprak, this is the first time that he has ridden the M1000RR in the best conditions, having been unlucky with the weather at his previous tests in Portimao, Jerez and Valencia. So far, he has also never ridden against competition, but during the two days in Andalusia the Turk will see where he stands.

On Tuesday morning, Razgatlioglu repeatedly led the timesheets from the start, and when some riders went into the lunch break at 1:39.627 minutes, he was in front. But his pursuers Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha), Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha), the surprisingly strong Andrea Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) are within 0.1 sec!

Gardner shone with the fastest time at the first major winter test in Jerez on 31 October and 1 November, when the Australian set 1:38.448 minutes on a qualifying rear tyre.

For comparison: Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest race lap in Jerez in 2019 in the Superpole race in 1:39.004 min, while Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the pole record in the same year with 1:38.247 min.

World Champion Alvaro Bautista is currently ninth, the Spaniard is working on the weight distribution on his Panigale V4R: Due to the new rules for the 2024 season, he has to add at least five kilograms.

The only Superbike rider in the field who is riding his new bike for the first time is Philipp Öttl from the Yamaha team GMT94. The Bavarian was accordingly the first to take to the track at 10.30 a.m. For him, Wednesday is all about the seating position and familiarising himself with the R1. Philipp is performing impeccably and is currently only 0.6 seconds off the lead.

The fastest Supersport rider is Marcel Schrötter from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team, who is third in the world championship.

As always with test rides, the times are only of limited significance because the teams follow very different programmes.

Superbike World Championship:

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.627 min

2nd Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.052 sec

3. Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.055

4th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.057

5th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.098

6th Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.188

7th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.290

8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.294

9th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.420

10th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.505

11th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +0.657

12th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.731

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +0.752

14th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.876

15th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +0.877

16th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.914

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.503

18th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +1.841

19th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.271

20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.343

21st Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, no time

22nd Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, no time

23rd Dominique Aegerter (CH), Yamaha, no time

Supersport World Championship:

1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min

2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144

3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1:42.203

4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614

5th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1:42.832

6th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'43.142

7th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1:43.701

8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:44.004

9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1:44.191

10th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.508

11th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.600

12th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:45.036

13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:45.468