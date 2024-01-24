Aegerter had to go to hospital: waiting for diagnosis

The first day of the Superbike World Championship test in Jerez will take place without Dominique Aegerter. The Swiss rider has cancelled his participation with the Yamaha team Giansanti Racing due to illness.

Dominique Aegerter has been in Spain since 4 January, "I've ridden supermoto, flat track, motocross, mountain bike and road bike since then," said last year's eighth-placed rider in the World Championship, who would have had his first test day of the 2024 season on Wednesday. Almost all the regular Superbike World Championship riders are in Jerez for two days, and the weather is perfect with blue skies, sunshine and over 20 degrees Celsius in the shade.

Domi was at the race track on Tuesday and discussed the schedule with his team, but had to cancel on Wednesday morning. "Everything would be ready, but I have quite a sore throat and have been to hospital to be tested for various viruses. I've caught something and we're now waiting for the results," said the 33-year-old. "That's why I can't take part today, I hope it's nothing serious. It's a shame, but there's nothing we can do."

Depending on his state of health, Aegerter will either ride on Thursday or have to miss out again. Next week, Monday and Tuesday, two more days of testing are scheduled in Portimao, 350 kilometres to the west, before the material is sent to Australia for the season opener. The first races of the season will be held there on the last weekend of February.