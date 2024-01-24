Autodrom Most: Next rebuild for more safety

In mid-January, Autodrom Most resumed work on further improvements to safety on and around the race track and the surrounding area - not least in view of the major annual Superbike World Championship event.

Despite the wintry weather, work is currently underway at Autodrom Most and is expected to continue until the end of February - with the aim of increasing safety.

"Last year, we set a record during the Superbike World Championship, which became one of the most important highlights of the motorsport season in the Czech Republic with 54,000 visitors. We believe that even more fans will find their way to this spectacular show this year. We want to be as well prepared as possible to once again fulfil the high expectations of the drivers and teams, who are used to the standards of the world's leading race tracks," says Josef Zajicek, Chairman of the Board of Autodrom Most, explaining the latest reconstruction work.

After the entire track surface was renewed in previous years, this year's work is focussed on the reconstruction of selected safety zones in turns 16, 17 and 20. Further changes concern the approach to the first corner to improve safety under heavy braking.

Another important change is the renewal of the kerbs in the final part of the circuit, which will be replaced by a different type suitable for both cars and motorbikes. Other works will also be carried out, such as the widening of the pit entrance, the installation of new safety systems in turns 17 and 18 and, last but not least, the further modification of the camera system developed by the Autodrom itself. Based on last season's experience, Race Control will be equipped with two additional large monitors to improve the image quality for the stewards.

The new camera system installed last year will be tested this year using artificial intelligence, which will be able to automatically recognise fires or unusual vehicle movements, for example. At the same time, planning and construction work is underway for a new medical centre, which is due to open in 2025.

"The start and finish tower is also being remodelled further, whereby we want to use our experience from the last few years. Probably the most interesting change to the control centre will be the testing of artificial intelligence in the camera system, which will help us to be more efficient in the event of accidents," says Sports Director Jindrich Hrnecek about the ongoing work. "There will also be an additional upgrade that we are working on with a local company. We try to redesign our circuit every year according to the latest rules and safety recommendations."

A new safety car and a medical car from Hyundai (i30 N) will also be purchased. Another new addition to the circuit's fleet will be the Hyundai Tucson RTP Rescue Special, a vehicle for rapid technical assistance. This first responder vehicle is designed for use at car races. The vehicle will be equipped with approx. 150 kg of combined extinguishing agent (powder, foam, CO2) and now also with 15 kg of special gel extinguishing agent for Li-ion batteries. It will also have hydraulic and mechanical rescue equipment. The Tucson RTP has all the protective equipment on board, including a special kit for use with electric vehicles.

Special training projects are also underway in Most. Hrnecek: "We are launching a unique project in the Czech Republic, the Motorsport Rescue Camp from 16 to 18 February. The aim is to train rescue and emergency services in the field of motorsport so that they can work in maximum symbiosis. It is another piece of the puzzle to raise safety to the highest level."

Autodrom Most will host the World Superbike Championship for the fourth time this year from 19 to 21 July, which has become a permanent fixture on the Most racing calendar. In addition to the Superbikes, the next highlight of the season will be the traditional Czech Truck Prix (30 August to 1 September), which will once again include a round of the European NASCAR. For all classic car enthusiasts, the highlight of the season in Most is the car festival "The Most Classic" from 27 to 29 September, which combines Histo Cup car races, an exhibition and a meeting of classic cars, their owners, collectors and fans.