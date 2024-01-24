Shock for Alvaro Bautista: pain still there

As a reward for his two world championship titles, Alvaro Bautista received a wildcard entry from Ducati for the MotoGP event in Malaysia, but was unable to ride there due to injury following a crash on 1 November in Jerez. Back from South East Asia, the 39-year-old underwent an examination in Madrid in mid-November and was diagnosed with displaced discs between the C5, C6 and C7 vertebrae. Bautista decided not to undergo surgery and tried to recover from his injury with rest and physiotherapy.

"I feel very good and have the same strength in my left arm as before," said the Ducati star at the team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio on Monday. "The pain is as good as gone, I've made great progress over the past two weeks. However, I wasn't able to train as normal because I was worried about my neck and arm. It was only unclear how it would be on the bike, which is the most important thing for me."

The first major winter test of the 2024 season will take place in Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday, and Bautista stopped more than an hour before the end of the first day. When he met with SPEEDWEEK.com, he gave free rein to his emotions. "It's been a very tough winter for me," admitted Alvaro. "I was in pain for weeks after Sepang and worked very hard with my therapist. Some moments were really bad, with a lot of pain. Now I can say that the strength in my arm is okay, but the pain in my neck has remained. The regeneration of the displaced discs is going too slowly, although I've tried everything at home. I'm better than last year, but I'm in pain on the bike."

"When I went out on the track for the first time on Wednesday morning, I was very worried," said Bautista. "The pain was severe, I could hardly get round left-hand bends. But lap after lap it got better, the muscles relaxed a bit. I think the main pain in the morning came from cramps in my back, which is positive. I stopped earlier anyway because I didn't feel any improvement in my condition. It was better to stop than to make it worse. I'm not happy with how I feel at the moment."

The season opener at Phillip Island is just four weeks away. Does Bautista think he will be healthy by then? "I hope that it will be at least a little better by then," said the 59-time race winner. "The test here and in Portimao next week will allow my body to get used to the strain again. But I don't know how big the improvements will be by Australia. The good thing is that it was better at the end of the first day of testing than at the beginning."