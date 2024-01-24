Jerez test, Wednesday: Bulega outstanding with qualifier

When most of the riders took a short lunch break between 1 and 2 pm, BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet with a 1:39.627 minutes. The Turk is riding the M1000RR in good track conditions for the first time; his previous tests in Portimao, Jerez and Valencia were all affected by rain.

In the afternoon, Superbike rookie Nicolo Bulega took the lead and showed amazing speed with a 1:39.193 min. For comparison: Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest race lap in Jerez in 2019 in the Superpole race in 1:39.004 min, while Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the pole record in the same year with 1:38.247 min.



Remy Gardner rode a 1:38.448 min at the first major winter test in Jerez on 1st November with a qualifying rear tyre.



15 minutes before the end, Bulega had a qualifying tyre fitted and rode an astonishing lap in 1'38.292 min. The Italian thus finished the first day of testing 1.182 seconds ahead of the second-placed rider, Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes.



In contrast to Bulega, the other top riders did not use a qualifier, which puts the large gaps into perspective.



If we exclude Bulega, Alex Lowes was the fastest, closely followed by BMW riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark.



World champion Alvaro Bautista retired early due to neck pain and only finished in 10th place.



Honda still has a lot of work to do with the new Fireblade, with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge finishing far back in the field.



Philipp Öttl from the Yamaha team GMT94 showed a decent performance on his debut on the race R1 and kept his gap to the best on race tyres within 0.7 seconds.



As always with test rides, the times are only of limited significance because the teams follow very different programmes.



Marcel Schrötter set the fastest time among the Supersport riders, with the Bavarian on his MV Agusta 0.129 seconds ahead of second-placed Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha).