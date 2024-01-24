Applause for BMW and Razgatlioglu: A perfect debut

At the Superbike tests on Wednesday and Thursday in Jerez, BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu will face the competition for the first time. He finished the first day in 3rd place.

Ducati works rider Nicolo Bulega was over a second faster than the rest on Wednesday, but the class newcomer was the only one to set off with a qualifying rear tyre. Behind the Italian, the next nine were separated by just 0.4 seconds.

BMW rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu tested with the M1000RR for the fourth time, but for the first time on a dry track and with the assembled competition on site. He lost 0.047 sec to second-placed Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), the 1.229 sec gap to the fastest Bulega did not cause him any headaches.

"Everyone is showing their potential now, which is very good," grinned the Turk in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Bulega rode with a Q, but he still managed a very good lap time. Nobody has grip here, everyone's rear wheel just spins. Nevertheless, he managed such a lap time. Overall, however, everyone is very close together. I'm happy because I'm not yet at 100 per cent with this bike. I rode an easy 1:39 minutes, which is good. But we still have to improve, which takes time. After four years with Yamaha, I still have to learn everything about this bike."

Toprak emphasises that he can also move the BMW with his characteristic riding style: "We just need to adjust the electronics a little. We are currently working on finding the best set-up for braking. The good thing is: I can also brake at maximum lean angles. Everyone says that this bike doesn't have the potential for the top three in the championship. If that were the case, then we wouldn't be riding it for 1:39 minutes. I've already done a lot of laps in Jerez. I started with 1:41 min, then 1:40 - when I saw 1:39, I was happy. Of course, I've also done a lot of laps here in 1:38 min, but I've been on the Yamaha for four years and it felt like a leg or arm of mine. Now I'm riding for a different brand and I'm doing 1'39s straight away - that's very good. Even with 20 laps of old tyres I was still doing 1:40.5 min. I looked at the other riders, they are on the same level."

Toprak will try out some new parts on Thursday. "If they all work the way we want them to, I can also do 1:38 min with the qualifier," smiled the 2021 World Champion. "Then I'll go hunting for times."

Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min

2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229

4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239

5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387

6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390

7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392

8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555

11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711

13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767

15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841

16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087

17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257

18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384

19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143

20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606

Times Supersport World Championship:

1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min

2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144

3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'42.159

4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614

5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1:42.633

6th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.648

7th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1'43.181

8th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'43.281

9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.780

10th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.401

11th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404

12th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.415

13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:44.758