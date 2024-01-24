Dream start for Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): First best time

The 24-year-old Nicolò Bulega was also significantly faster than at his last test at the Circuito de Jerez at the beginning of November, when he finished in second place with a time of 1:38.726 minutes. "I have a good feeling and can push as hard as I want," said the Supersport World Champion happily. "I had a lot of fun with my bike and my team. We got off to a good start and are on the right track."

Bulega already had several opportunities to familiarise himself with the Panigale V4R last year. The first test in 2024 will be about continuing this work. "We are working on my position on the bike and have made different adjustments to the handlebars, for example. Basically nothing major, it was mainly about having a good base. On Thursday we will continue to work on these things and try to improve, also with used tyres," said Bulega.

In addition to the superbike, the team is completely new to Bulega, apart from his crew chief Tommaso Raponi. How is he settling in? "I feel comfortable, we have a good relationship. And it's easier for me because I was able to take my crew chief with me in the Supersport World Championship. I know him, which is important for me. The rest of the team is new to me, we first have to build up a basis of trust, but that's not a problem."

Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista, who ended Wednesday's test early due to pain in his neck and finished in 10th place, said that Bulega is a strong rival for him this year. "That makes me proud. I'm pleased to hear that from such a champion," said Bulega, but at the same time emphasised: "I'm fast with new tyres, but I still need to gain more experience with used tyres. If I'm also fast with them, then I'll be very competitive."

Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min

2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229

4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239

5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387

6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390

7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392

8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555

11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711

13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767

15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841

16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087

17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257

18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384

19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143

20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606

Times Supersport World Championship:

1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min

2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144

3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'42.159

4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614

5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1:42.633

6th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.648

7th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1'43.181

8th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'43.281

9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.780

10th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.401

11th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404

12th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.415

13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:44.758