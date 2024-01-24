Dream start for Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): First best time
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The 24-year-old Nicolò Bulega was also significantly faster than at his last test at the Circuito de Jerez at the beginning of November, when he finished in second place with a time of 1:38.726 minutes. "I have a good feeling and can push as hard as I want," said the Supersport World Champion happily. "I had a lot of fun with my bike and my team. We got off to a good start and are on the right track."
Bulega already had several opportunities to familiarise himself with the Panigale V4R last year. The first test in 2024 will be about continuing this work. "We are working on my position on the bike and have made different adjustments to the handlebars, for example. Basically nothing major, it was mainly about having a good base. On Thursday we will continue to work on these things and try to improve, also with used tyres," said Bulega.
In addition to the superbike, the team is completely new to Bulega, apart from his crew chief Tommaso Raponi. How is he settling in? "I feel comfortable, we have a good relationship. And it's easier for me because I was able to take my crew chief with me in the Supersport World Championship. I know him, which is important for me. The rest of the team is new to me, we first have to build up a basis of trust, but that's not a problem."
Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista, who ended Wednesday's test early due to pain in his neck and finished in 10th place, said that Bulega is a strong rival for him this year. "That makes me proud. I'm pleased to hear that from such a champion," said Bulega, but at the same time emphasised: "I'm fast with new tyres, but I still need to gain more experience with used tyres. If I'm also fast with them, then I'll be very competitive."
Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min
2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec
3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229
4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239
5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387
6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390
7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392
8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471
9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481
10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555
11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625
12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711
13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750
14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767
15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841
16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087
17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257
18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384
19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143
20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606
Times Supersport World Championship:
1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min
2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144
3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'42.159
4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614
5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1:42.633
6th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.648
7th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1'43.181
8th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'43.281
9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.780
10th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.401
11th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404
12th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.415
13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:44.758