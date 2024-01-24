Philipp Öttl on racing Yamaha: "Everything is more extreme"

After switching from Ducati to Yamaha, Philipp Öttl rode the Superbike World Championship version of the R1 for the first time on Wednesday in Jerez. He described his impressions to SPEEDWEEK.com.

Philipp Öttl has already spent six days practising on a production Yamaha in Valencia, and on Wednesday he had his debut on the GMT94 team's race bike at the Circuito de Jerez.

"The impression is positive, even if the bike is completely different from the Ducati and also from the production bike I've ridden so far," said the 27-year-old at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Wednesday was good, we made some adjustments so that I feel comfortable. It's normal that it takes a while to get used to it. I was the only rider who tested with his race bike for the first time. From that point of view, it was quite good, we worked step by step in the right direction and rode a lot of laps."

With 80 laps, the Bavarian was one of the busiest, and on race tyres he was only 0.6 seconds off the top. Can Öttl describe the difference between the production R1 and the Superbike? "Everything feels more intense," he tried to put his impressions into words. "The basic DNA is roughly the same, but there is significantly more power. Everything is a bit more extreme, you have to get used to it. It feels familiar, but it's different at the same time. You have to utilise the areas where this bike is good, especially when entering corners. I started with a set-up that the others also ride with, we are not far away from a base. I am optimistic that we will be ready to be competitive by the first race."

Before the World Championship opener on the last weekend of February in Australia, Öttl will test another day in Jerez on Thursday, then next week on Monday and Tuesday in Portimao and on Monday and Tuesday before the start of the World Championship in Phillip Island. He therefore has a total of five test days ahead of him.

Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min

2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229

4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239

5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387

6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390

7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392

8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555

11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711

13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767

15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841

16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087

17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257

18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384

19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143

20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606

Times Supersport World Championship:

1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min

2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144

3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'42.159

4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614

5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1:42.633

6th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.648

7th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1'43.181

8th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'43.281

9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.780

10th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.401

11th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404

12th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.415

13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:44.758