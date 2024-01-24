Philipp Öttl on racing Yamaha: "Everything is more extreme"
Philipp Öttl has already spent six days practising on a production Yamaha in Valencia, and on Wednesday he had his debut on the GMT94 team's race bike at the Circuito de Jerez.
"The impression is positive, even if the bike is completely different from the Ducati and also from the production bike I've ridden so far," said the 27-year-old at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Wednesday was good, we made some adjustments so that I feel comfortable. It's normal that it takes a while to get used to it. I was the only rider who tested with his race bike for the first time. From that point of view, it was quite good, we worked step by step in the right direction and rode a lot of laps."
With 80 laps, the Bavarian was one of the busiest, and on race tyres he was only 0.6 seconds off the top. Can Öttl describe the difference between the production R1 and the Superbike? "Everything feels more intense," he tried to put his impressions into words. "The basic DNA is roughly the same, but there is significantly more power. Everything is a bit more extreme, you have to get used to it. It feels familiar, but it's different at the same time. You have to utilise the areas where this bike is good, especially when entering corners. I started with a set-up that the others also ride with, we are not far away from a base. I am optimistic that we will be ready to be competitive by the first race."
Before the World Championship opener on the last weekend of February in Australia, Öttl will test another day in Jerez on Thursday, then next week on Monday and Tuesday in Portimao and on Monday and Tuesday before the start of the World Championship in Phillip Island. He therefore has a total of five test days ahead of him.
Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min
2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec
3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229
4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239
5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387
6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390
7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392
8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471
9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481
10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555
11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625
12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711
13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750
14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767
15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841
16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087
17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257
18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384
19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143
20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606
Times Supersport World Championship:
1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min
2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144
3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'42.159
4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614
5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1:42.633
6th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.648
7th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1'43.181
8th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'43.281
9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.780
10th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.401
11th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404
12th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.415
13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:44.758