Jonathan Rea loves the crossplane engine of his Yamaha

With his time of 1:39.682 minutes, Yamaha newcomer Jonathan Rea was 1.390 seconds slower than the day's fastest rider Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), who set his outstanding best time with a qualifying rear tyre.

Rea did not start a time chase on Wednesday, as he had a lot of set-up work on the programme in Jerez. "It was a good day, we did a lot of laps," said the six-time Superbike World Champion with satisfaction. "However, the grip level on the track was slightly lower than at the last test. We worked on various settings on the bike. It's very difficult to understand how changes affect you when you're riding a bike that you don't know well yet. We tried out some ideas so that I could see how the bike reacts to changes. We also focussed on the rear and traction. And we tried things to make the bike turn in a little better. First and foremost, we worked on the chassis."

For Rea, who celebrates his 37th birthday on 2nd February, it is already the third test in Jerez with his new employer. On his debut on the Yamaha on 31 October and 1 November, he finished third on the second day with his fastest lap of 1:39.179 minutes. With this time, he was already faster than on the Kawasaki in the races at the season finale. The switch from the ZX-10RR to the R1 was easy for the Northern Irishman. At the second test at the end of November, Rea was almost 6/10 of a second faster with a 1:38.592 min. For comparison: Rea set the pole record in 2019 with 1:38.247 min.

"We did a lot of laps here in November and also did a race simulation. Now it's about understanding the changes we've made in the meantime," Rea emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I was mainly on the normal race tyres on Wednesday, but also on the soft SCX. But the normal tyre gives me more stability here. Chasing times with the qualifying tyres was not important to us. At the test in Portimao we will focus more on being fast before we go to Australia. In Jerez, it's more about understanding basic things about the bike."

The R1 differs significantly from the ZX-10RR in terms of engine character. Rea is fond of the crossplane engine, this crankshaft design with irregular firing order reduces inertial forces and ensures a more linear throttle response. "I really like the character of the engine. Yamaha has done a great job," he praised. "The engine is very user-friendly and the bike's electronics work very well. During our race simulation in November, the bike behaved very consistently right to the end, which was better than I expected. Last year I saw with Toprak that he had some advantages. Of course, I also had advantages with my previous bike. But the engine of the Yamaha is very good, the load on the tyre is very linear - from lap 1 to 21. And the engine has a lot of torque, the bike is very nice to ride."

Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min

2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229

4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239

5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387

6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390

7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392

8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555

11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711

13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767

15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841

16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087

17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257

18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384

19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143

20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606

Times Supersport World Championship:

1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min

2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144

3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'42.159

4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614

5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1:42.633

6th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.648

7th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1'43.181

8th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'43.281

9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.780

10th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.401

11th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404

12th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.415

13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:44.758