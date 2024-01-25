Bautista: "Found out what's less bad"

In 2023, Ducati star Alvaro Bautista won 27 out of 36 races and stood on the podium 31 times. The two-time Superbike World Champion does not expect that to continue this year.

With 59 victories since his Superbike debut in 2019, Alvaro Bautista has become the most successful Ducati rider in the history of the Superbike World Championship. The 39-year-old was champion in 2022 and 2023, and many consider him the favourite this year too.

However, Bautista is still suffering from the after-effects of his crash in Jerez on 1 November, in which he displaced the discs between three vertebrae in his neck. In the two months that followed, he was in severe pain at times and had to retire early from his comeback on the Superbike on Wednesday because he had reached a physical and pain level that he did not want to exceed.

The rule changes for this year bring advantages and disadvantages for Bautista. One positive for him is that his Panigale V4R is allowed to rev 500 rpm higher than last year and will only cut out at 16,100 rpm. A negative for the Spaniard is that for the first time there is a minimum weight for the rider in full kit - this has been defined as 80 kilograms.

Because Bautista is well below this, he will have to add weight for the 2024 World Championship. As things stand today, this will be 5 to 6 kg, which must be attached to the bike.

"The bike feels heavier, my first impression at the test at the end of last year was not good," said Alvaro. "I could hardly hold my line in the fast corners, the bike was always pushing outwards. Braking with pinpoint accuracy is also much more difficult. So we tried different weight distributions. Ducati worked hard over the winter to minimise the influence of the additional weight."

With success. "Based on the data from November, Ducati decided to give me two versions to choose from," explained Bautista at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com in the paddock of the Jerez circuit. "On Wednesday I rode the two bikes in comparative tests and, despite my physical limitations, I was able to see which bike was less affected by the distribution of the extra weight. We have decided which one we will continue with."

The calculation key for the additional weights is as follows: If a rider weighs less than 80kg in full kit, the difference to their true weight is taken and halved. For example, if the rider weighs 68 kg, the difference is 12 kg. Halving this results in 6 kg of additional weight.

The Spaniard wanted to try to build up more muscle mass over the winter in order to become heavier. "But because of my injury, I was only able to work on my body and put on some weight over the past two weeks. There's not much room for manoeuvre with the leather suit either. We have tried to make it a little heavier, but you can only gain half a kilogram at most. You have to make sure that it remains supple, the leather must not be too thick."

Four weeks before the start of the season in Australia, Bautista is convinced: "It will be very difficult for me to get to the same level as last year because I no longer have the same feeling for the bike. A heavier bike makes almost everything more difficult."

The fact that Alvaro's biggest rivals have changed manufacturers for 2024 over the past two years does not change this assessment: "Toprak and Johnny Rea are always fast, no matter which bike they ride. They will both be fighting for victories and the title. I don't think they are the only ones who will do that either. I think Locatelli is closer and I think Nicolo Bulega will do very well. It will be an interesting season, the power density will be higher."

Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min

2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229

4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239

5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387

6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390

7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392

8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555

11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711

13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767

15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841

16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087

17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257

18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384

19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143

20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606

Times Supersport World Championship:

1st Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1:42.015 min

2nd Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'42.144

3rd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'42.159

4th Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:42.614

5th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1:42.633

6th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.648

7th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1'43.181

8th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'43.281

9th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.780

10th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:44.401

11th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404

12th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1:44.415

13th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:44.758