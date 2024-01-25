Jerez test, 1pm: Bulega pulverises pole record

Only lap times set during a race weekend are officially recognised as records. The fastest race lap in Jerez was set by Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in 2019 in the Superpole race in 1:39.004 min, while the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the same year with 1:38.247 min.

The fastest Superbike lap ever was set by Rea in Jerez at the end of November 2017 during the Winter Test, when the Northern Irishman clocked 1:37.986 minutes on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR and was faster than all the MotoGP riders present.



This unofficial record is now history: Superbike rookie Nicolo Bulega from the Ducati works team clocked 1:37.809 minutes shortly before midday on Thursday! The Supersport World Champion shows outstanding speed with new tyres and can also make perfect use of the extra grip of the qualifier.



Bulega had already set the fastest time on Wednesday, but was the only one to set out with a qualifying tyre. In the meantime, other riders have also had the soft rubber fitted, Yamaha newcomer Rea is currently second with 1:38.345 minutes, Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) third with 1:38.638 minutes. Others are saving their time chases for the afternoon and appear on the timesheets with correspondingly large gaps.



Philipp Öttl (GMT94 Yamaha) has improved by one second compared to Wednesday and is currently in the top five.



Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha), who is ill, also missed Thursday morning's race. Whether he will ride in the afternoon depends on the result of his blood test, which is not yet available.



Michael Rinaldi (Motocorsa Ducati) only arrived in Jerez on Wednesday evening, the Italian will only test on Thursday. However, like most of the other Jerez participants, he will ride in Portimao next week on Monday and Tuesday.



World Champion Alvaro Bautista is struggling through the test with neck pain, but with 41 laps he is one of the busiest of the day so far.



Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti) only plans to ride in the afternoon.



By far the fastest Supersport time during the two days in Andalusia was set by the lean Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha), who has slimmed down once again and has only 4 per cent body fat. With a 1:41.388 min he was over 6/10 sec faster than Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) with his best time on Wednesday.

Superbike World Championship:

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

4th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

5th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.443

7th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.446

8th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.644

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.746

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.867

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.940

12th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.972

13th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +2.091

14th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

15th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +2.229

16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.547

17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +2.557

18th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +2.958

19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.553

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.835

22nd Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, not ridden