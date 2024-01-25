Andrea Iannone: "Like with a new girlfriend"

After four years out of action, Andrea Iannone is fighting his way back into the life of a professional racer. His performances on the Superbike are already astonishing, SPEEDWEEK.com met him at the winter tests in Jerez.

Everyone in the Go Eleven Ducati team, including Andrea Iannone himself, was surprised at how well the first Superbike test in Jerez on 31st October and 1st November last year went after a four-year break from racing (doping ban) - the Italian rider finished in fifth place.

This week, Wednesday and Thursday, the Superbike riders will ride again in Jerez, with testing continuing next week on Monday and Tuesday in Portimao.

Iannone finished Wednesday in 7th place, on Thursday at 3 p.m. he was in 4th position. With the qualifying rear tyre, the former MotoGP rider clocked 1:38.744 minutes and was thus only a tenth of a second slower than the highly rated former world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu on the BMW.

"The conditions were a bit difficult in October, this is my first real test," said Iannone when SPEEDWEEK.com met him in the Jerez paddock. "I ride a lot and we tried a lot of things with the bike. My feeling was good from the beginning, I'm close to the others. That surprises me, I didn't expect to be so close straight away. That makes me happy, but these are just test rides. We are focussing on getting the best possible feeling for the bike. I'm getting good support from the team and Ducati, we've made a good start."

In the almost three-month break between the two winter tests, Iannone practised on a production Ducati V4S, "but the race bike is always something different," he noted. "At the same time, the bikes are very similar, in some areas the production Panigale is incredible. The basis of this motorbike is excellent."

On Thursday, he concentrated on long runs to understand how the bike behaves with used tyres. "It's like having a new girlfriend, you want to understand her better and better over time," grinned Iannone.

Times Jerez Test Superbike World Championship (24.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:38.292 min

2nd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.182 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +1.229

4th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.239

5th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.387

6th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.390

7th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.392

8th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.471

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.481

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.555

11th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.625

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.711

13th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.750

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.767

15th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.841

16th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.087

17th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.257

18th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.384

19th Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.143

20th Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.570

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.606