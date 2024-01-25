Sick Domi Aegerter (Yamaha): Longer break imminent?

Dominique Aegerter had to miss this week's two-day Superbike tests in Jerez due to a viral illness. Yamaha and the Giansanti team hope that the Swiss rider will be fit again by the start of the season.

On Wednesday morning, Dominique Aegerter went to hospital in Jerez to have his blood values checked. "I've probably caught a virus," was his self-diagnosis.

On Thursday afternoon, the Giansanti Racing Team (GRT) and Yamaha were informed of the results and immediately forwarded them to Monica Lazzarotti, the Medical Director of the Superbike World Championship, for a more detailed assessment.

It has now been confirmed that Aegerter is suffering from a viral infection. Neither the team, Yamaha nor the Swiss rider have communicated the exact nature of the infection. His symptoms are fatigue, sore throat, headaches and aching limbs. According to the doctors, his condition should improve significantly over the next two to four weeks. After the Jerez test, Aegerter will also miss next week's test on Monday and Tuesday in Portimao.

Yamaha are hopeful that the 33-year-old will have recovered sufficiently by the time of the test on Phillip Island on 19th/20th February to be able to take part. If this plan works out, nothing will stand in the way of his participation in the World Championship opener on the last weekend of February at the same circuit.