Jerez test, Thursday: A rookie ahead of Rea & Redding

1:37.809 min - no superbike has ever been that fast at the Circuito de Jerez. Shortly before midday on Thursday, class newcomer Nicolo Bulega had a qualifier fitted to his Aruba factory Ducati and fell 0.438 seconds short of the pole record set by Jonathan Rea (1:38.247 min), who rode a Kawasaki ZX-10RR in 2019.



Because only lap times set during a race weekend count for records, Bulega's best time will not appear in any official statistics. Neither will Johnny Rea's 1:37.986 min, which he set during testing at the end of November 2017 and which has since marked the unofficial record.



Supersport World Champion Bulega knows that he is very fast on new tyres and can obviously make excellent use of the additional grip of a qualifier. "To be successful in the races, I have to get better on used tyres, and we're working on that," said the Ducati hopeful.



Amazingly, the rookie was 0.536 seconds faster on the supersoft SCQ than second-placed Johnny Rea (Yamaha) and 0.763 seconds better than Scott Redding, who catapulted himself into third place at the last second and thus overtook his highly-rated brand colleague Toprak Razgatlioglu (0.829 seconds), who finished fourth.



Comeback man Andrea Iannone (Go Eleven Ducati) stunned in fifth, class newcomer Sam Lowes (Marc VDS Ducati) in seventh.



Philipp Öttl (GMT94 Yamaha) improved by one second on his debut on the Yamaha race bike compared to Wednesday and finished the two-day test in a respectable twelfth place.



All the riders were able to improve on Thursday. Many set their fastest lap on a qualifying tyre, but not everyone used the softest rear tyre. As the best times were also set at different times of the day, they can only be compared to a limited extent.



World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati/16th) decided not to chase times and completed 81 laps despite neck pain. Although he stopped an hour before the end, he was one of the hardest workers.



Stefano Manzi from the Ten Kate Yamaha set by far the fastest Supersport time (1:41.388 min) during the two days in Andalusia.

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

4th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

5th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

7th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

9th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

11th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

12th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.360

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507

Combined times Supersport World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'41.388 min

2nd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'41.724

3rd Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:41.942

4th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'41.977

5th Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1'42.015

6th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'42.102

7th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.234

8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:42.590

9th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1'43.245

10th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.282

11th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:43.671

12th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:43.746

13th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404