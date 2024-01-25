Scott Redding best BMW rider - criticism from Toprak

In the slipstream of his BMW colleagues Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding stormed to third place at the Superbike tests in Jerez on Thursday, making him the best rider on an M1000RR.

After 15 hours of testing at the Circuito de Jerez, Scott Redding from the German BMW Team Bonovo action took until the last minute to catapult himself into third place on the combined timesheets for Wednesday and Thursday.

The amazing Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) was out of reach at the front, going over half a second faster than Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) in second place. Third was BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu until shortly before the end, but then he was taken by surprise by brand colleague Scott Redding.

Razgatlioglu rode ahead of his ROKiT team-mate van der Mark, with Redding following the duo. "I wanted to be a reference for Michael, to help him a bit," Toprak told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then Scott started fighting with him behind me. It wasn't nice, it was just a test. Scott was fighting with Michael like they were racing. We are all BMW riders, why didn't he stay behind? I can understand that he was chasing us. But the overtaking manoeuvre was unnecessary."

Redding countered with a grin and deep relaxation. "I didn't want to ride like an idiot," emphasised the Englishman. "I wanted to ride behind the fastest rider, just like I did here in qualifying last year. I wanted to utilise my full potential. But I didn't wait for them, I just happened to come out of the pit lane behind them. So I made the most of it. Toprak wasn't involved at all, he couldn't have noticed because he was in front. I never overtook him, only van der Mark. It's an open track, everyone can do what they want."

It is a rarity for the 2020 World Championship runner-up to go on the hunt for times in a test with a qualifier. "It was important for me to see that I was able to take a step forward with the qualifier," Scott emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I often put the pressure on and nothing came of it. This time it happened, I was rewarded for the risk. That has to do with the confidence I was able to utilise."

Redding was removed from Shaun Muir's ROKiT team after last season in favour of Razgatlioglu and placed with Bonovo. The 31-year-old has felt right at home there since day one. The fact that he was faster than Toprak in the first major winter test in 2024 is balm on his soul after two difficult years.

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507

Combined times Supersport World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'41.388 min

2nd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'41.724

3rd Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:41.942

4th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'41.977

5th Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1'42.015

6th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'42.102

7th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.234

8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:42.590

9th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1'43.245

10th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.282

11th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:43.671

12th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:43.746

13th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404