Scott Redding best BMW rider - criticism from Toprak
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After 15 hours of testing at the Circuito de Jerez, Scott Redding from the German BMW Team Bonovo action took until the last minute to catapult himself into third place on the combined timesheets for Wednesday and Thursday.
The amazing Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) was out of reach at the front, going over half a second faster than Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) in second place. Third was BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu until shortly before the end, but then he was taken by surprise by brand colleague Scott Redding.
Razgatlioglu rode ahead of his ROKiT team-mate van der Mark, with Redding following the duo. "I wanted to be a reference for Michael, to help him a bit," Toprak told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then Scott started fighting with him behind me. It wasn't nice, it was just a test. Scott was fighting with Michael like they were racing. We are all BMW riders, why didn't he stay behind? I can understand that he was chasing us. But the overtaking manoeuvre was unnecessary."
Redding countered with a grin and deep relaxation. "I didn't want to ride like an idiot," emphasised the Englishman. "I wanted to ride behind the fastest rider, just like I did here in qualifying last year. I wanted to utilise my full potential. But I didn't wait for them, I just happened to come out of the pit lane behind them. So I made the most of it. Toprak wasn't involved at all, he couldn't have noticed because he was in front. I never overtook him, only van der Mark. It's an open track, everyone can do what they want."
It is a rarity for the 2020 World Championship runner-up to go on the hunt for times in a test with a qualifier. "It was important for me to see that I was able to take a step forward with the qualifier," Scott emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I often put the pressure on and nothing came of it. This time it happened, I was rewarded for the risk. That has to do with the confidence I was able to utilise."
Redding was removed from Shaun Muir's ROKiT team after last season in favour of Razgatlioglu and placed with Bonovo. The 31-year-old has felt right at home there since day one. The fact that he was faster than Toprak in the first major winter test in 2024 is balm on his soul after two difficult years.
Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min
2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec
3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763
4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829
5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935
6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023
7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043
8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062
9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098
10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134
11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180
12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230
13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415
14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604
15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695
16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774
17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291
19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428
20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057
21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457
22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507
Combined times Supersport World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):
1st Stefano Manzi (I), Yamaha, 1'41.388 min
2nd Can Öncü (TR), Kawasaki, 1'41.724
3rd Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:41.942
4th Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR), MV Agusta, 1'41.977
5th Marcel Schrötter (D), MV Agusta, 1'42.015
6th Yari Montella (I), Ducati, 1'42.102
7th Federico Caricasulo (I), MV Agusta, 1'42.234
8th Lucas Mahias (F), Yamaha, 1:42.590
9th Glenn van Straalen (NL), Yamaha, 1'43.245
10th Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.282
11th Gabriel Giannini (I), Kawasaki, 1:43.671
12th Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:43.746
13th Hikari Okubo (J), Kawasaki, 1:44.404