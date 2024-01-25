Test debacle: New Honda Fireblade also a flop?

Honda works riders Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona have high hopes for the new CBR1000RR-R. However, they were hopelessly behind at the first major 2024 Superbike winter test in Jerez.

Honda has been competing in the Superbike World Championship with its current team since 2020, and there hasn't been much to celebrate in these four years: Alvaro Bautista roared to third place three times, Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge once each.

Due to its lack of success, Honda was granted super concession parts, which are modifications to the chassis that are normally prohibited under the regulations. It didn't help, and in November 2023 the Japanese presented a new Fireblade at the EICMA in Milan.

Honda has given the CBR1000RR-R new winglets that differ significantly from the previous model. In addition, the entire aerodynamics have been revised to improve handling and top speed.

The aluminium bridge frame has been adapted to increase steering precision and grip on the front and rear wheels and to improve feedback for the rider. Stiffening inner ribs have been removed from the 2024 frame, the thin-wall area has been extended and the shape of the frame cross-sections has been optimised. In addition to a weight saving of over one kilogramme, the actual focus was on reducing lateral and torsional stiffness.

Extensive changes were made to the in-line four-cylinder engine, which was already not weak-chested. The bore and stroke remained identical at 81 mm and 48.5 mm, but the valve timing was changed and the compression increased. In addition, lighter titanium intake valves and elliptical progressive springs for intake and exhaust have been added; the intake ports have been optimised. The 2024 CBR is the first production motorbike to feature DLC coating on the cams, which stands for diamond-like carbon. This process, previously only used in MotoGP, reduces friction losses in the valve train by 35 per cent. The list of modifications could go on and on.

The fact that Honda did not just replace the internals is shown by the reduced width and length of the engine. The change to the throttle valve control is worth mentioning. The throttle-by-wire was converted to a system with two motors. One servomotor actuates the throttle valves for cylinders 1 and 2, the other for cylinders 3 and 4. The throttle valve openings for cylinders 1 and 2 are smaller and open slightly earlier in order to detect the pressure ratios and rotations of the crankshaft and take them into account more effectively. This allows the engine to be controlled more precisely in the lower rev range and the power to be utilised better for the rider. As the engine speed increases, all throttle valves open together and provide increasing thrust up to peak power.

Many of the findings from the past four years have been incorporated into the new model. The objective is clear: to win the prestigious eight-hour race on its own track in Suzuka and finally catch up with the front runners in the Superbike World Championship. The largest motorbike manufacturer has been suffering in the production-based championship for a very long time: the last title was won by James Toseland in 2007, the last victory was secured by Nicky Hayden in the rain at Sepang in 2016, while Jonathan Rea last triumphed in the dry at Portimao in 2014.

The Honda works team tested the new bike for the first time in Jerez at the end of November. "My first impression is excellent. We made some comparisons between the 2023 and 2024 motorbikes and I immediately sensed that the new bike has its strengths," praised Xavier Vierge.

But at that time, only the Kawasaki works team was available as a yardstick. This week, Wednesday and Thursday, the situation was fundamentally different: all the top teams were present at the first major winter test of 2024 in Jerez.

Vierge and Lecuona finished over 2 seconds behind in 17th and 19th place, which is a huge gap even if you take into account that the top 10 all rode their fastest lap on a qualifying rear tyre and the Honda duo on race tyres.

"That's the reality," said Vierge at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Okay, the bike is still very new. We rode two days at the end of last year and the two days now, we haven't found our way yet. At least the weather was good, which allowed us to try a lot of different things on the bike. It will be important to analyse the data we have gathered correctly during the three-day break until the Portimao test and then take the right path - we are not competitive at the moment. The aim was to have more traction in order to utilise our engine power. So far, we haven't found it."

"We spoke a lot with the people at HRC and the factory last year and they have implemented some of the things we asked for in the new bike," explained the Spaniard. "But making a new model competitive is not as easy as with a prototype, because you have to adhere to certain guidelines. You can't make big changes in a short space of time. But everyone at HRC is working hard, so I am convinced that they will soon come up with solutions so that we can be competitive."

"The new bike was developed in Japan on Pirelli tyres and they also tested in Europe," added Vierge. "However, the track conditions are completely different in November and December. It's not easy to realise where you stand. But either way, we don't have the pace. What's strange is that when I close my eyes and don't look at the lap times or the competition, my feeling for the bike isn't bad - it's good. I feel like I'm faster. But when I cross the finish line and see my lap time, I can't believe it. We have to find out why that is. We reached our limit too early."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507