Philipp Öttl cannot yet utilise Yamaha potential

At the two-day Jerez test this week, Philipp Öttl rode his entry bike for the 2024 Superbike World Championship for the first time. The Bavarian knows that it will take some time to familiarise himself with the Yamaha R1.

During the winter, Philipp Öttl completed six days of training in Valencia on a revamped production Yamaha, and on Wednesday and Thursday of this week he made his debut in Jerez on the race version prepared by GMT94. Although basic adjustments had to be made first, the 27-year-old finished the two-day test in 12th place, 1.2 seconds behind the outstanding best time of Nicolò Bulega (Ducati). The Bavarian only lost 0.2 seconds to his eighth-placed brand colleague Remy Gardner.

"That's fine," Philipp said in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We tried out a lot, you have to get used to everything new first. Things didn't go too badly on the first day, and the second day was also good. Compared to the first day, we improved by a full second. We worked on the riding position and overall it is important to learn to understand the bike."

"I'm basically happy with the lap time - this was my first test with the race version, everyone else has been on their bikes for more days. My bike works perfectly, but everything still needs to settle in. I'm not stressing about it at the moment, after all, I set the same time in qualifying last year on the Ducati as I did now on the Yamaha."

One thing is clear: After just two days, Öttl is still at the beginning with the R1. "The bike has so much potential on corner entry that I can't utilise it at the moment. It will take me a while to fully understand it," says the Yamaha rider. "I'll probably need another day or two on the bike because it's so different to last year's bike. It's good that we still have the test in Portimão and we'll think about it before then."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507