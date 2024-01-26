Nicolò Bulega piles deep: "Not a perfect feeling"

Superbike rookie Nicolò Bulega surprised everyone in Jerez with the best time on both test days. Nevertheless, the Ducati rider does not want to be the favourite and emphasises that he has not yet found the perfect feeling with the V4R.

Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) set the fastest lap ever on a Superbike at Jerez on Thursday. The Italian beat six-time world champion Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) by 0.5 seconds. Both used the soft SCQ qualifying tyre. In 1:37.809 minutes, Bulega was only 0.140 seconds slower than the MotoGP lap record set by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in 2022.

"To be honest, I don't know how I achieved that time," smiled the 24-year-old in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I simply had fun on the bike and was just trying to get a better feel for the bike during the test. Because I don't feel as good on the V4R as I do on the V2. The time was pretty fast, but I still don't have the perfect feeling. Of course I'm happy with the time, but we have to keep pushing. On the second day I was able to increase my pace with race tyres."

In view of his performance in the winter tests so far, many observers expect the Italian to be a top-three candidate from the season opener.

"I have no pressure. It's my first year in the Superbike category. If I'm fast, that's great, but if I'm not, that's not bad either. Of course I'll do my best, but I won't worry if the results aren't good," said Bulega, pointing to Alvaro Bautista. "My team-mate is a two-time world champion. As far as outstanding results are concerned, he has the greater pressure. I'm a rookie and first have to learn to understand the category and the bike. I'm not responsible for victories, I don't have that pressure."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507