Bautista (16th): "Not perfect, but I can ride"

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista completed many laps during the two days of testing in Jerez, but was far from his normal performance: "Recovery is very slow with nerve problems."

Lap times were not the main focus for Ducati star Alvaro Bautista during the tests on Wednesday and Thursday at the Circuito de Jerez. The Spaniard wanted to find out how best to attach the additional weight prescribed for him to his Panigale V4R. And more importantly, he is still not fit after his injury on 1st November and first has to get his body used to the strain on the bike again.

Back then, the 39-year-old had a nasty highsider during testing - also in Jerez - and crashed heavily onto his head when landing hard on the tarmac from a height of three metres. The intervertebral discs between the C5, C6 and C7 vertebrae were displaced, which medical experts refer to as a disc protrusion. The cervical nerves were also affected by the compression.

"It wasn't pleasant, but at least it wasn't worse than on Wednesday," said Bautista at the end of the two days of testing in Andalusia. "It was even a bit better, which shows that my physical condition is improving. The positive thing is that I was able to do a lot of laps, albeit with pain. But at least they are not getting worse. Unfortunately, my recovery is taking time, it's always very slow with nerve problems. You can't speed it up or force it, you have to wait patiently. I only started training again at the beginning of the year, so I don't have much time until the start of the season at the end of February."

"My plan for this test was to see how I'm doing," added the three-time world champion. "It's not perfect, but I can ride. Hopefully I can take a step forward at the test in Portimao next week. There's no plan for the time after that, we'll take it day by day and see how I progress."

Bautista finished the Jerez test in 16th place, over 1.7 seconds behind the outstanding best time of his Aruba team-mate Nicolo Bulega, although Alvaro did not use a qualifier.

"As long as I can't ride the way I would like to, it's difficult to make any statements about the bike," said the 59-time race winner. "We tried a few things with the set-up in order to create the best possible basis for the start of the season. It's clear that it's more difficult for me than last season because the bike is heavier and that has a big influence. But first I have to make sure I'm feeling good. When I feel better, we can start working on the bike."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507