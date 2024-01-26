Jonathan Rea (2nd/Yamaha): "At the perfect time"

The transition from Kawasaki to Yamaha was extremely easy for Jonathan Rea. From the first test in November 2023, the Northern Irishman was one of the fastest riders, and the 36-year-old finished the first test of the year in second place with a time of 1:38.345 min. Only the outstanding rookie Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), who like the Northern Irishman used the soft SCQ qualifying tyre, was faster.

However, Rea was almost 1.4 seconds behind in sixth place on the first day of testing. The six-time Superbike World Champion set his personal fastest time on Thursday at lunchtime. "The first day was a bit frustrating because it felt like we weren't making enough progress fast enough," said Rea. "But we had a lot of data and the guys put their heads together overnight and made some changes. I immediately felt more comfortable in the morning, we had more traction and with every lap it went better."

Rea was a diligent tester with 150 laps; the assessment of his race pace was particularly important to him. "At the perfect time, when the temperatures were at their highest, we carried out a race simulation. The set-up felt really good and I wanted to go on the hunt for times again at the end. But we only had two minutes left and I could only try one more start," continued the Yamaha rider. "It was a really exhausting test, so I would like to thank the whole crew who worked hard from day one. It's normal to make a lot of changes at this early stage of learning a new bike. Our race simulation was good, so we can be happy with our work."

After three tests in Jerez, Rea will try out the Yamaha R1 for the first time at another race track in Portimão next week. The record world champion has no concerns. "We are about where I expected us to be. You're never completely satisfied if you're not at the top of the timesheets," mused Rea. "But if tomorrow was the first race, I would know that we are competitive - that's a good feeling. But I didn't really look at the times of the others, because you never know what tactics they are using."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507