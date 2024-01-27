Jerez test: Three out of four BMW riders in the top 6!

With the signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu and the establishment of a test team, BMW set the course for success in the Superbike World Championship last year. In addition, the two works teams ROKiT and Bonovo action are harmonious and strong. Much is expected from Bonovo ace Garrett Gerloff alongside Scott Redding, as well as from Michael van der Mark as the Turk's team-mate.

Last season, American Gerloff was the best BMW rider. The youngest of the four factory riders at the age of 28 finished the first test of 2024 on Wednesday and Thursday this week in Jerez de la Frontera in sixth place, just 0.2 seconds slower than top star Razgatlioglu.



"Overall, it was a good test. We were able to sort out a few problems that we had. That's good," reported the Texan. "All in all, it was just great to get back on the bike after a two-month break and finally do some laps. We already have an idea of what we want to try out and change in Portimão. And then we should be well prepared for the season. I'm happy with this test, it's nice to be back with the team and now I'm looking forward to riding again in a few days."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507