Jerez test: Three out of four BMW riders in the top 6!
With the signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu and the establishment of a test team, BMW set the course for success in the Superbike World Championship last year. In addition, the two works teams ROKiT and Bonovo action are harmonious and strong. Much is expected from Bonovo ace Garrett Gerloff alongside Scott Redding, as well as from Michael van der Mark as the Turk's team-mate.
Last season, American Gerloff was the best BMW rider. The youngest of the four factory riders at the age of 28 finished the first test of 2024 on Wednesday and Thursday this week in Jerez de la Frontera in sixth place, just 0.2 seconds slower than top star Razgatlioglu.
"Overall, it was a good test. We were able to sort out a few problems that we had. That's good," reported the Texan. "All in all, it was just great to get back on the bike after a two-month break and finally do some laps. We already have an idea of what we want to try out and change in Portimão. And then we should be well prepared for the season. I'm happy with this test, it's nice to be back with the team and now I'm looking forward to riding again in a few days."
Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min
2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec
3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763
4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829
5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935
6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023
7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043
8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062
9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098
10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134
11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180
12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230
13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415
14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604
15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695
16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774
17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291
19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428
20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057
21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457
22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507