Michael van der Mark (BMW): "Redding was disrespectful"

Michael van der Mark from the ROKiT team was the last of the four BMW riders at the two-day Superbike test in Jerez. The incident with brand colleague Scott Redding spoilt the Dutchman's result.

BMW put in a pleasing performance at the two-day Jerez test: three of the four factory riders finished the first test of the year in the top six, with only Michael van der Mark in 13th place, 1.4 seconds behind the outstanding lap time of Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), not making it into the single-digit ranks. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old from the cheese town of Gouda is not dissatisfied with the two-day test.

"It was an intensive test, two perfect days with fantastic weather. It was ideal for testing and I really enjoyed riding again. We tested a lot of different set-ups and some parts on the bike. It was quite a busy few days, but I really enjoyed it," affirmed van der Mark. "We are trying to further optimise the bike and are also getting better and better. My riding has also improved. So I'm pretty happy with the test. We learnt a lot and now I'm looking forward to Portimão. It's one of my favourite tracks and I can't wait to ride there and continue working."

In fact, van der Mark would probably have achieved a much better lap time and thus a better position in the timesheets. Because while the best times were set with qualifying tyres, the former Supersport World Champion got in the way of his brand colleague Scott Redding during his attempt. The incident shortly before the end of testing caused a bad atmosphere in the BMW camp. The Englishman attacked his team-mate from last year as if it were a matter of world championship points.

"He didn't do anything wrong?", Van der Mark scoffed. "I was riding behind Toprak and was almost on his rear wheel. All three of us were on an SCQ. Scott overtook me halfway through the lap, but there was no gap between me and Toprak. He just wanted to be between us. So I overtook him back. On the last corner he got back on the inside and touched me. Then he messed up the first corner and ruined the first sector for me. That was simply disrespectful."

Van der Mark was extremely annoyed by Redding's unnecessary action. "I have no words for it. It's a test, not a race weekend," scolded the ROKiT rider. "He wanted to prove something to himself and put everything on Instagram to show who's the best so he can sleep well. Before he touched me, I tried to outbrake him on the outside - I wanted to be in front again."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507