Razgatlioglu: "Unbelievable pain, almost cried"

Up until the last minute of the second and final day of testing on Thursday, Toprak Razgatlioglu was in third place on the timesheets, with only the outstanding Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) and record champion Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha) faster on the qualifier. Scott Redding then stormed to third place, making him the best of the BMW quartet. Razgatlioglu in fourth and Garrett Gerloff in sixth were also fast on the M1000RR. Only Michael van der Mark fell out of contention in 13th place, the Dutchman was involved in a duel with a Redding qualifier during his time chase.

BMW had a large contingent in Andalusia and fielded a total of ten bikes; in addition to the four regular riders, test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith were also present.

"These two days of testing were very positive for me," said Razgatlioglu. "Especially because I'm getting to know the bike better with every lap and I'm constantly improving. On these two days in particular, we learnt a lot and improved a few things. We also tried out a lot of new parts. Sometimes they worked well, sometimes not - that's normal. I tested two swingarms but haven't decided yet. I have to do another comparison test in Portimao. We are trying to find a good set-up, I didn't expect to set a lap time of 1'38. I am very surprised and very happy. I can see the potential of the bike. We will continue to work hard and then we will be in the fight. I can already say that we are ready for the first races in Australia."

"The races are important, not the tests," emphasised the 2021 World Champion in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Of course, lap times are also important, but I'm focussing on finding a good set-up for the races. Phillip Island is not an easy track because of tyre wear, so I'm working on that. I have had a look at the Ducati: It has good turning and still has incredible grip on corner exit. They also have a crazy amount of grip when leaned over, you just have to open the throttle and it goes forwards. It's as if all they have to do is turn into the corner and they can accelerate again straight away. Their bike is different from all the others."

Razgatlioglu experimented with different seats in Jerez and subsequently complained of pain. "On Wednesday I tried a wider seat, but then my bum was burning from all the sliding back and forth. So I went back to the old seat on Thursday, but I was in incredible pain - I almost cried on the bike. I'm glad that I was able to finish the test. I couldn't do more than five laps in a row, then I had to return to the pits. I have to rest up to be ready for Portimao."

Toprak does not yet have a medical diagnosis, but it is suspected that he has overstimulation of the nerves in the coccyx area.



The Portimao test is next Monday and Tuesday.

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507