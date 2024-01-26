Redding on Toprak: "I will never deny that"

"I was surprised that he got on the bike and was immediately at the front," says Scott Redding about his new BMW colleague Toprak Razgatlioglu. They finished third and fourth in the Superbike test in Jerez.

Huge hopes are pinned on BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 27-year-old Turk is expected to perform miracles on the M1000RR. After Marco Melandri in 2012, when the Italian finished third in the World Championship, he should finally bring the German manufacturer close to the title again. Or rather: win it.

But in the Jerez test, it was Scott Redding who set the fastest lap by a BMW rider. The Englishman lost 0.763 seconds to surprise man Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) in the combined timesheet for both days and was 0.066 seconds faster than Toprak. Redding and Razgatlioglu finished 3rd and 4th.

Tests are tests, there are no championship points in them. But good results boost confidence and self-esteem, and the "1:0" against Toprak is balm for Scott's soul.

"Toprak is fast, he's strong," emphasised Redding in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I've always said that he's probably the most talented in the paddock, I'll never deny that. Nevertheless, I was surprised that he got on the bike and was immediately at the front. But I mentally put something like that to one side and get on with my work. I have to build a base for myself from which I can move forward."

Scott already feels at home in his new team Bonovo action and has nothing but favourable words for Jürgen Röder and Michael Galinski's squad. "They work very differently to my team from last year," smiled the Englishman. "There are advantages and disadvantages to both, but I like the fact that I find a very calm environment here and nobody puts any pressure on me. That's why they were surprised when I asked for a qualifier, because I don't normally do that in tests. I felt ready for it and wanted to build up additional confidence. Others were already fitting qualifiers at 11am, which is crazy. I don't understand why they do that in tests."

"My bike is working much better than last year, I can ride more relaxed and concentrate on other things," added Redding. "My data man Bela works differently. If I feel something and want to try something, then we do it. He doesn't just look at the computer, he listens to me."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507