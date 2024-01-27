Kawasaki's Jerez test: Lowes sick, Bassani slow

The first winter test of the year took place in Jerez de la Frontera and it gave Kawasaki the certainty that the 2024 Superbike World Championship with Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani will be a major challenge.

It was clear that the loss of Jonathan Rea would be almost impossible for Kawasaki to compensate for. And because the 2024 Superbike World Championship field is even more high-calibre than before thanks to the new additions of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes (both Ducati), the new season threatens to be the worst since 2011, when Joan Lascorz was the best Kawasaki rider in eleventh place.

The two-day Jerez test on Wednesday and Thursday this week made it clear: With a gap of 1.2 seconds, figurehead Alex Lowes lined up in eleventh place, while newcomer Axel Bassani lost a respectable 1.6 seconds in 14th place.

Lowes must be given credit for the fact that he was affected by a stomach bug during the test and did not go on a time hunt. The aim of his work was to improve tyre wear on the ZX10-RR in order to be able to perform over the entire distance in the main races. "We are trying to make the bike more rideable on used tyres. We lost some performance with new tyres, but we had to do that. Because we were always fast in qualifying and the Superpole race, but over the long distance we are missing something," explained the 33-year-old. "Frankly, it felt quite good and because the conditions were consistent, everyone was fast. You always want to improve, but after being sick on the first day, 82 laps was a decent result. I'm very satisfied."

By the way: Twin brother Sam Lowes put his Marc VDS Ducati in 7th place!

After three seasons on Ducati, team-mate Bassani is still focussing on adapting to the Kawasaki. "We have tried out many things. Different set-ups and different tyres. We have worked a lot and are beginning to understand what I need to change in my riding style," said the Italian. "I think we did a good job, had a good test and now we have a lot of data that will help us to improve in Portimão."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507