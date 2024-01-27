Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): New V4R, old problems

Danilo Petrucci finished ninth at the Superbike test in Jerez and was beaten. However, the Ducati rider is complaining about the same problem that made life difficult for him last year.

Finishing seventh in the 2023 World Championship with three podium finishes, Danilo Petrucci had a strong rookie season in the Superbike World Championship. The popular Italian has set himself the goal of becoming the first racing rider to achieve a stage win at the Dakar Rally as well as race wins in MotoGP and in the production-based World Championship. With a Ducati Panigale V4RS in the 2024 configuration, the 33-year-old currently has the best motorbike at his disposal.

At the Jerez test this week, the Barni rider spent two days tuning his new motorbike to changes in the regulations. On the second day of testing, Petrucci rode a 1:38.907 minutes on a soft SCQ tyre at around 1pm, which was faster than in Superpole on the race weekend. When other participants went out again with a qualifying tyre towards the end of the test and improved, the former MotoGP rider stayed on race tyres and slipped down to 9th place.

Petrucci was dissatisfied with the first test of the year for other reasons. "It was not a good test for me. It was okay, but I would have liked to have done a bit more," grumbled the Ducati rider. "We have the same problems as in 2023: I'm fast, but I can't make a difference with new and soft tyres like the others. We have to work on that and find out what is important while I try to be fast at the same time."

Petrucci knows that he is complaining at a high level. Apart from the outstanding Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), he was only 0.3 seconds behind the top riders. "On both days, the gaps in terms of lap times and race pace were small. We are not far away from the others, but I definitely wanted to be further ahead in the overall standings at the end of these two days," explained the warhorse. "We still have a lot of work ahead of us in Portimão."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507