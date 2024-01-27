Sam Lowes (Ducati): 1.3 sec faster with qualifier!

Due to the late end of the Moto2 season, Sam Lowes only made his debut on the Ducati Superbike at the beginning of December. At the two-day Jerez test, the Marc VDS rider tried out the soft qualifying tyre from Pirelli for the first time.

After the 2023 season, Sam Lowes has put a spanner in the works of his GP career and is switching to the 2024 Superbike World Championship, supported by his Moto2 team Marc VDS, which has set up a new team especially for the Englishman and provided the 33-year-old with a competitive Ducati V4R. At his debut in December, Lowes was still riding a motorbike from the Ducati test team, but at the Jerez test this week he rode his race bike.

The 2013 Supersport World Champion completed a total of 173 laps over the two days and worked on a basic set-up. At the end of the test, Lowes went on the hunt for times for the first time and tried out the sticky SCQ rear tyre. Surprisingly, the Ducati rider set a time of 1:38.852 minutes, 1.3 seconds faster than on race tyres, putting him in 7th place.



"I did a lot of fast laps on my own and tried out the super-soft Pirelli tyres for the first time. My time was fast, but I only used one tyre, so I'm sure I can go even faster," said the twin brother of Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes. "I'm starting to get the feeling that it's my bike and I know we can do a lot more if we do more laps and familiarise ourselves better with the Ducati. We tried a lot of different set-ups to get important information. Now I'm looking forward to travelling to Portimão next week to understand the bike on a completely different track. This test was very positive and gives me a big boost."

The biggest problem for Lowes seems to be getting used to the Superbike tyres.



"I'm still a long way from the limit with the front tyre - I haven't understood it yet and still need more laps," admitted the Englishman in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "The rear tyre is easier to understand, which is normal because of the power. You have more feedback and I already have a good grip on it. Now I have three days to let everything sink in for Portimão. The first day will probably be quite complicated because the track has to be ridden very differently on a Superbike than on Moto2. The fact that I'm testing at three completely different circuits - Jerez, Portimão and Phillip Island - is good preparation for me."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507