Andrea Iannone (Ducati): Fastest on race tyres?

After a four-year ban for doping, Andrea Iannone is a difficult newcomer to the Superbike World Championship. At the two tests in Jerez so far, the Italian has shown astonishing performances and has ridden at the level of the established riders from a standing start. At the two-day test on Wednesday and Thursday this week, the 34-year-old put his Ducati V4R in fifth place with a time of 1:38.744 minutes.

Unlike the top four ahead of him, however, the Italian did not set his personal fastest time with the soft SCQ qualifier!



"Our goal and our focus is to improve every day. I still need more kilometres, more experience with the bike, the team and the tyres, but I think we finished the test in a good way," said Iannone at the first test of the year. "We are not much behind the others. I did my best lap with the SCX tyre, so we are more or less the best rider! We struggled a bit with the SCQ tyre. I tried a Q tyre, but we weren't ready for it yet. The bike has changed a lot and I lacked the experience."

In a race simulation over eleven laps, the 34-year-old achieved solid lap times of 1:39 min.



"My race pace was pretty good. But I don't know how it is with the others," mused Iannone. "We tried more or less half a race distance and, apart from the first lap, we were always in the 1'39s. I think that's good, but I think it's a bit too early to understand everything and say that we're there."

The next winter test will take place in Portimão next week. In preparation, Iannone has already visited the challenging track on his training bike.



"I've never been to Portimão before, so I was there three weeks ago with a standard bike," explained the Italian. "We have to try to be fast there too, and we have to continue to improve in order to achieve the best possible package before we leave for Australia. In Portimão, we will also have to try to understand the qualifier and make the most of it."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507