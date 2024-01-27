Remy Gardner (Yamaha) on the wrong track with new parts
At the end of his rookie season, Remy Gardner improved considerably and finished the Superbike World Championship in ninth place, just seven points behind his team-mate Dominique Aegerter. The Moto2 World Champion starts the new season with an advantage, as the Swiss rider missed the important preparation test in Jerez due to a viral infection and will also be absent next week in Portimão.
Instead, Gardner had to try out new parts for the Yamaha R1 during the two-day test, which turned out to be difficult. "We tried a lot of things and got a bit lost with the new parts. It was difficult to get going again and so we went back to a tried and tested package," reported the 25-year-old. "We got up to speed with it and also used a qualifier at the end. That was okay, but we still need to improve."
"Overall, the test was solid. It was definitely good to be back on the bike. I had a good feeling and we did a lot of laps, almost 160 in total. We will now review the data to put our package together," Gardner continued. "I can't wait to test again in Portimão. It will be another good test session to improve our performance ahead of the first round of the season."
Immediately after the Portimão test, the material will be packed for despatch Down Under, where a final test and the season opener will take place on Phillip Island - another advantage for the Australian.
Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min
2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec
3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763
4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829
5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935
6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023
7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043
8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062
9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098
10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134
11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180
12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230
13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415
14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604
15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695
16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774
17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291
19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428
20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057
21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457
22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507