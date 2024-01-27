Remy Gardner (Yamaha) on the wrong track with new parts

The Yamaha team Giansanti Racing had to do without Dominique Aegerter at the Jerez test and therefore only sent Remy Gardner onto the track. The Australian struggled with the new parts, but was satisfied in the end.

At the end of his rookie season, Remy Gardner improved considerably and finished the Superbike World Championship in ninth place, just seven points behind his team-mate Dominique Aegerter. The Moto2 World Champion starts the new season with an advantage, as the Swiss rider missed the important preparation test in Jerez due to a viral infection and will also be absent next week in Portimão.

Instead, Gardner had to try out new parts for the Yamaha R1 during the two-day test, which turned out to be difficult. "We tried a lot of things and got a bit lost with the new parts. It was difficult to get going again and so we went back to a tried and tested package," reported the 25-year-old. "We got up to speed with it and also used a qualifier at the end. That was okay, but we still need to improve."

"Overall, the test was solid. It was definitely good to be back on the bike. I had a good feeling and we did a lot of laps, almost 160 in total. We will now review the data to put our package together," Gardner continued. "I can't wait to test again in Portimão. It will be another good test session to improve our performance ahead of the first round of the season."

Immediately after the Portimão test, the material will be packed for despatch Down Under, where a final test and the season opener will take place on Phillip Island - another advantage for the Australian.

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507