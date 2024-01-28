Andrea Locatelli with MotoGP chief technician for the first time
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Jonathan Rea's move to Yamaha meant that the two crews within the works team were reorganised. Because Andrea Locatelli's previous chief technician, the Australian Andrew Pitt, was assigned to the record world champion and Phil Marron moved to BMW with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the place next to the Italian was vacant.
Team boss Paul Denning asked around and lured Tom O'Kane, a renowned technician, into the Superbike World Championship. The Irishman is regarded as an electronics and data recording specialist of the first hour and wrote a doctoral thesis on the subject of driving physics. Most recently, he worked for Yamaha's MotoGP test team and before that for Suzuki.
Due to his commitments in MotoGP, O'Kane was unable to take part in the winter tests in November, but the rider and chief technician met for the first time at the Jerez test on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. "It was the first two days that I worked with my new team boss Tom. It was good to work with him and it was also important for him to understand the bike," said Locatelli. "In the end, we were in a good position and we still have two more days in Portimão. I'm confident and we'll see what we can achieve there."
Locatelli completed 145 laps over the two days of testing and set a personal fastest time of 1:38.943 min, which put him in 10th place. "It was nice to get back on the bike. We tried out a lot of things. Because you don't know what the others are doing when testing, it's always a little difficult to judge," mused the 27-year-old. "But when we found something good, the feeling was positive. We already have a solid basic set-up and can work even more with the data we have."
Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min
2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec
3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763
4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829
5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935
6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023
7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043
8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062
9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098
10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134
11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180
12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230
13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415
14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604
15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695
16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774
17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291
19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428
20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057
21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457
22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507