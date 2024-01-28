Andrea Locatelli with MotoGP chief technician for the first time

Jonathan Rea's move to Yamaha meant that the two crews within the works team were reorganised. Because Andrea Locatelli's previous chief technician, the Australian Andrew Pitt, was assigned to the record world champion and Phil Marron moved to BMW with Toprak Razgatlioglu, the place next to the Italian was vacant.

Team boss Paul Denning asked around and lured Tom O'Kane, a renowned technician, into the Superbike World Championship. The Irishman is regarded as an electronics and data recording specialist of the first hour and wrote a doctoral thesis on the subject of driving physics. Most recently, he worked for Yamaha's MotoGP test team and before that for Suzuki.

Due to his commitments in MotoGP, O'Kane was unable to take part in the winter tests in November, but the rider and chief technician met for the first time at the Jerez test on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. "It was the first two days that I worked with my new team boss Tom. It was good to work with him and it was also important for him to understand the bike," said Locatelli. "In the end, we were in a good position and we still have two more days in Portimão. I'm confident and we'll see what we can achieve there."

Locatelli completed 145 laps over the two days of testing and set a personal fastest time of 1:38.943 min, which put him in 10th place. "It was nice to get back on the bike. We tried out a lot of things. Because you don't know what the others are doing when testing, it's always a little difficult to judge," mused the 27-year-old. "But when we found something good, the feeling was positive. We already have a solid basic set-up and can work even more with the data we have."

Combined times Superbike World Championship test Jerez (24/25 Jan.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:37.809 min

2nd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.536 sec

3rd Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.763

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.829

5th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +0.935

6th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.023

7th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.043

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.062

9th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.098

10th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +1.134

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.180

12th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.230

13th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.415

14th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.604

15th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.695

16th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.774

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +2.106

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.291

19th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.428

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +3.057

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.457

22nd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.507