Official: Jonathan Rea in the Yamaha design for SBK 2024

Yamaha officially presented its line-up for the 2024 Superbike World Championship on Sunday morning. The focus was clearly on the new figurehead Jonathan Rea, who is wearing the colours for the new season for the first time.

Yamaha will equip four teams and six riders with the R1 in the 2024 Superbike World Championship, with the official factory team Pata Prometeon with newcomer Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli at the centre. The Northern Irishman takes over the bike from Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has switched to BMW. At the Jerez test, only rookie Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) was faster than the Northern Irishman, who is aiming for a seventh title with Yamaha after six world championships with Kawasaki. While the 36-year-old previously wore the design for the winter tests, the first pictures in the classic Yamaha colours have now been published.

"Jonathan's statistics speak for themselves. He is the most successful rider in the history of the World Superbike Championship and we are delighted that he will be riding the R1 this year alongside Andrea, who is entering his fourth year with the team after his strongest season to date," said Race Director Andrea Dosoli. "We have worked hard over the winter to improve the R1 in key areas and we feel that we are in a strong position to fight for the world title again. But we know that we have to take every opportunity to score points."

Yamaha's line-up is also impressive in the second and third rows. The junior team Giansanti Racing has a strong line-up with world champions Dominique Aegerter (Supersport 2021 and 2022) and Remy Gardner (Moto2 World Championship 2021), as well as Bradley Ray in the Motoxracing team and Philipp Öttl in GMT94.

"We are going into the new season with high expectations because we have a strong line-up of riders, including four world champions, a national champion and a Grand Prix podium rider," emphasised the Italian. "Remy and Dominique impressed in their rookie season, so they are now in a strong position with a year's experience. Bradley also now has a year's experience and is fully fit for 2024, while Philipp joins Yamaha as an established top 10 candidate. I would like to thank our riders and teams for their commitment so far and wish them the best of luck for the 2024 season."