Scott Redding wants to copy Toprak's riding style

For years, the riders in the Superbike World Championship agreed that the extreme riding style of Toprak Razgatlioglu could not be imitated. Since Scott Redding has had access to his BMW data, he sees things differently.

No other rider in the Superbike World Championship brakes as late and spectacularly as Toprak Razgatlioglu; the Turkish rider's rear wheel is rarely on the ground during hard braking manoeuvres.



"I brake just as hard and late as Toprak, but it doesn't look as extreme for me," claimed two-time world champion Alvaro Bautista, who is usually outperformed by Razgatlioglu in duels on the brakes.

Garrett Gerloff and Remy Gardner were among the first to try to imitate the 2021 world champion, but they never managed to execute their braking manoeuvres with the control and consistency that is normal for Toprak.

When Toprak switched from Yamaha to BMW, many were convinced that this would rob him of his greatest strength, as the M1000RR did not like it when the rear wheel rose into the air under braking and then touched down on the tarmac again.

Amazingly, Razgatlioglu has adapted to this motorbike in such a short space of time that the "Toprak style" also works on the BMW.

"Look at pictures of me, my path is going in the same direction," said Redding at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "That's why it's good to have him at BMW - he raises the bar. So far I've been the strongest on the brakes at BMW. I said that's the limit because it was my limit. That's why I was very excited when he came to us. I wanted to see how he would tackle it. Many people said that he wouldn't be able to decelerate the bike as he had done so far. I replied that he would manage it somehow. Because his way of braking is natural for him. He rides like that on his first lap on the track, it's completely normal for him."

"Then I saw him and I realised that I wasn't the latest to brake, that there was more to it," admitted the 12-time race winner. "That gave me the confidence that everything would go well if I braked later. So I'm trying to work on that. It's bloody hard work, that's why you don't see anyone else doing it. Of course everyone tries, but you can't just make the decision that you're going to do it now. You need big fucking balls for that. Because it's true: if two people are on bikes of the same speed, the one who brakes later has an advantage. I'm working on that."