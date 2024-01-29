Portimão test: Kawasaki expects important findings

Just three days after the test in Jerez, numerous teams from the 2024 Superbike World Championship will gather in Portimão. For Kawasaki, the moment of truth will come at the demanding Portuguese racetrack.

On Wednesday and Thursday last week, Jerez de la Frontera was the centre of attention for the Superbike World Championship, and on Monday and Tuesday this week it will be Portimão. The Autódromo do Algarve is one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar of the production-based world championship due to its layout with many elevation changes and blind corners. And because the winter tests have so far all taken place in Jerez, the two-day test on 29/30 January will play a major role in determining whether the knowledge gained in Spain can also be confirmed on a completely different race track.

The Kawasaki factory team, which has fallen behind with the ZX-10RR and also has to cope with the departure of figurehead Jonathan Rea, will be present. It will be up to Alex Lowes in 2024 to eradicate the weaknesses of the in-line four-cylinder motorbike over the race distance.

"After we restarted in Jerez, we are now heading to Portimão, a very hilly track. We did a lot of laps in Jerez, but the track is pretty flat. I wouldn't say it's an easy track because of that - none of them are easy - but Portimão is a different challenge," explained the Englishman. "If the work we've done with the electronics package - on corner exit, torque control and all the things we've been working on - works well there as well, then I'll be very, very happy."

The Barcelona-based factory team is aware that the upcoming season will probably be the most difficult since 2011, when no Kawasaki rider made it into the top 10 in the overall standings,

"We are sacrificing some performance to improve performance in the race," revealed Team Manager Guim Roda. "We saw an exciting show at the tests in Jerez, with many riders pushing hard. It's good to have difficult challenges, so we're all working hard to be ready for Australia so we can be an important part of the show."