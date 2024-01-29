Honda in trouble: Portimão test the turning point?

No team was as disillusioned as the Honda Racing Corporation after the two-day Superbike test in Jerez. Factory rider Iker Lecuona hopes that the new CBR1000RR-R will perform better in Portimão.

After four unsuccessful years with the first model of the CBR1000RR-R, Honda came to its senses and developed a new motorbike, finally optimised for the standard Pirelli tyres. The engine was completely redesigned. The wishes of the superbike riders were incorporated into the development of the frame, geometry and aerodynamics.

The two Spaniards were all the more frustrated when they found themselves at the bottom of the timesheets at the first winter test in 2024. Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona finished in 17th and 19th place in Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday last week, more than 2 seconds behind.

Honda is running out of time: two more days of testing in Portimão are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, after which the material will be packed for transport to Australia, where two more days of testing will take place before the season opener. "The next two test days in Portimão will be important because they will give us the opportunity to understand how the bike feels on a completely different track and to create the best possible basis before we head to Phillip Island," says Lecuona.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on his left wrist in the winter. "2024 is an important year for me, so I want to do my best to be prepared," explained the Spaniard. "I have the feeling that we have taken a step forward with the aero package. The bike seems to work differently overall because of the updated electronics and the like, which helps us to improve in certain areas. However, the bike is new and we are still struggling with many aspects. I wanted to find a better feeling for the front at the Jerez test and we've been working hard on that, but we're not there yet."

The main problem with the Triple-R seems to be the lack of traction and mechanical grip. "We have made a number of adjustments to the bike set-up and the electronics. Now it is crucial that the engineers analyse all the data and develop a solid plan for Portimão so that we can make rapid progress," added Vierge.