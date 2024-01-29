Philipp Öttl (Yamaha): "Confident for SBK 2024"

The Superbike test in Portimão is Philipp Öttl's second meeting with his new team GMT94 and the Yamaha R1. The French team and the German have already got to grips with each other.

After two years with the Ducati V4R, Philipp Öttl is switching to Christophe Guyot's Superbike team and the Yamaha R1 for 2024. At the start of the season, the German will have identical equipment to the other Yamaha riders. Incidentally, Öttl is the first rider to make the switch from Ducati to Yamaha.

Last week's Jerez test was the 27-year-old's first meeting with his new team. In Manuel Cappelletti, Öttl has an established chief technician at his side. There are no problems with his new team.



"I'm confident after our first test," said a satisfied Philipp. "The team is working brilliantly and I've quickly made friends with everyone. Working with my chief technician and my electronics specialist is also going smoothly. The two days in Jerez were solid and we quickly achieved decent lap times. In view of the fact that I've only known the bike for two days, there is of course room for improvement, but things are going in the right direction. We'll let everything sink in until the test in Portimão and decide on a strategy for the second test."

It is still too early to talk about targets, but Öttl and GMT94 are aiming for the top 10 for the new season.



"First of all, I want to make sure that we are ready for the season opener in Australia. It is important that we develop a working package for Phillip Island, but also for the first half of the season," emphasised the Yamaha rider. "If we can make it into the top 10 in Australia, or at least not be far behind, that will already be a strong result and that's what I'm aiming for. I want to make further progress in Portimão and also at the test on Phillip Island. We have to work towards the races."