Portimao test, 1pm: Johnny Rea ahead of BMW and Ducati
Last week, Wednesday and Thursday, the SBK squad had dream weather during testing in Jerez, with temperatures of over 20 degrees Celsius in the shade every day. Over the weekend, the teams moved on to Portimao, the Portuguese circuit located 350 kilometres west of Jerez.
All the Superbike teams from the Jerez test were there, plus Motoxracing Yamaha with Bradley Ray.
As the Portimao test is organised by Ducati, only the in-house Aruba and Althea Supersport World Championship teams will be there, with plenty of MotoGP riders on production bikes instead. In addition to superstar Valentino Rossi (on a Yamaha R1) and his half-brother Luca Marini (on a Honda), a large Ducati contingent will be riding the 1100 cc Panigale V4S: World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi and the Marquez brothers Marc and Alex.
The track will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days, with Portimao one hour behind CET. At 13:00 local time, Yamaha newcomer Jonathan Rea leads the timesheets with a 1:40.595 min, a blink of an eye faster than Michael van der Mark (BMW), Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) and Nicolo Bulega (Ducati), who are all within 0.111 sec.
The times are already at a high level. For comparison: The fastest race lap in Portimao was set by Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2023 in the Superpole race with 1:39.826 min, the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in 2022 with 1:39.610 min.
Philipp Öttl (GMT94), the only German in the Superbike World Championship field, is currently a good second down in 16th place, while his Yamaha colleague Dominique Aegerter (GRT) is missing due to a virus, as he was in Jerez.
The fastest of the MotoGP riders is Bagnaia with a time of 1:43.203 minutes, Rossi is a good two seconds slower.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao (29.1.):
1st Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, 1:40.595 min
2nd Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.041 sec
3. Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.078
4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.095
5th Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.111
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.306
7th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +0.486
8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.528
9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.542
10th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.582
11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.629
12th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.653
13th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.738
14th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +0.853
15th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.080
16th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.173
17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.274
18th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.563
17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.628
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.010
21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.705
20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.738
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, 1pm (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'44.782
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'45.216
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:45.519
Times of the MotoGP riders, 1pm (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.203 min
2nd Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.436
3. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'45.272
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'45.313
5. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'45.416
6th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'45.598
7th Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'45.625
Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, not ridden
Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, not ridden