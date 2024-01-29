Portimao test, 1pm: Johnny Rea ahead of BMW and Ducati

All the top teams in the Superbike World Championship will be testing in Portimao on Monday and Tuesday. Ducati has seven of its current MotoGP riders on site, riding a Panigale V4S. Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini are also there.

Last week, Wednesday and Thursday, the SBK squad had dream weather during testing in Jerez, with temperatures of over 20 degrees Celsius in the shade every day. Over the weekend, the teams moved on to Portimao, the Portuguese circuit located 350 kilometres west of Jerez.

All the Superbike teams from the Jerez test were there, plus Motoxracing Yamaha with Bradley Ray.



As the Portimao test is organised by Ducati, only the in-house Aruba and Althea Supersport World Championship teams will be there, with plenty of MotoGP riders on production bikes instead. In addition to superstar Valentino Rossi (on a Yamaha R1) and his half-brother Luca Marini (on a Honda), a large Ducati contingent will be riding the 1100 cc Panigale V4S: World Champion Pecco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi and the Marquez brothers Marc and Alex.



The track will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days, with Portimao one hour behind CET. At 13:00 local time, Yamaha newcomer Jonathan Rea leads the timesheets with a 1:40.595 min, a blink of an eye faster than Michael van der Mark (BMW), Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) and Nicolo Bulega (Ducati), who are all within 0.111 sec.



The times are already at a high level. For comparison: The fastest race lap in Portimao was set by Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2023 in the Superpole race with 1:39.826 min, the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in 2022 with 1:39.610 min.



Philipp Öttl (GMT94), the only German in the Superbike World Championship field, is currently a good second down in 16th place, while his Yamaha colleague Dominique Aegerter (GRT) is missing due to a virus, as he was in Jerez.



The fastest of the MotoGP riders is Bagnaia with a time of 1:43.203 minutes, Rossi is a good two seconds slower.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao (29.1.):

1st Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, 1:40.595 min

2nd Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.041 sec

3. Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.078

4th Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.095

5th Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.111

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.306

7th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +0.486

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.528

9th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.542

10th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.582

11th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.629

12th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.653

13th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.738

14th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +0.853

15th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.080

16th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.173

17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.274

18th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.563

17th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.628

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.010

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.705

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.738

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, 1pm (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'44.782

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'45.216

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1:45.519

Times of the MotoGP riders, 1pm (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.203 min

2nd Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.436

3. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'45.272

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'45.313

5. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'45.416

6th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'45.598

7th Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'45.625

Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, not ridden

Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, not ridden