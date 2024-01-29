Portimao test, Monday: Bulega, Toprak and Rea ahead

The Ducati factory team has rented the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in the hinterland of Portimao for Monday and Tuesday, and all the top teams will be there. The circuit will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days, with Portimao one hour behind CET.

At 13:00 local time, Yamaha rookie Jonathan Rea topped the timesheets with a 1:40.595 min, followed at 13:20 by rookie Nicolo Bulega with a 1:39.932 min. The Italian has impressed with very good performances in all winter tests so far and was fastest last week in Jerez.



Bulega stayed in front until the end, improved slightly to 1:39.913 min and was the only one to ride under 1:40 min. For comparison: The fastest race lap in Portimao was set by Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2023 in the Superpole race with 1:39.826 min, the pole record was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in 2022 with 1:39.610 min.



Toprak Razgatlioglu was again very fast on the BMW, losing just 0.094 seconds to Bulega.



World Champion Alvaro Bautista is still suffering from the after-effects of his neck injury from 1st November and is slowly feeling his way towards the limit.



Philipp Öttl (GMT94), the only German in the Superbike World Championship field, only finished in 20th place; his Yamaha colleague Dominique Aegerter from Switzerland (GRT) was absent due to a viral illness, as he had been in Jerez.



As is always the case in testing, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes and the riders are allowed to use everything from the hardest racing tyres to qualifying tyres.