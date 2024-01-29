Alvaro Bautista: Pain no longer in the foreground

Lap times were not the main focus for Ducati star Alvaro Bautista during the tests last Wednesday and Thursday at the Circuito de Jerez (16th place). The Spaniard wanted to find out how best to attach the additional weight prescribed for him to his Panigale V4R. And more importantly, he is still not fit after his injury on 1st November and first has to get his body used to the strain on the bike again.

Back then, the 39-year-old had a nasty highsider during testing - also in Jerez - and crashed heavily onto his head when landing hard on the tarmac from a height of three metres. The intervertebral discs between the C5, C6 and C7 vertebrae were displaced, which medical experts refer to as a disc protrusion. The cervical nerves were also affected by the compression.



After two days, he came to the conclusion that his pain was not getting any worse from riding, but the following three days off the bike were nevertheless welcome. He used them to work extensively on his body.



This week, Monday and Tuesday, the two-time Superbike World Champion will be testing in Portimao, as will the majority of the SBK field. He finished the first day in 8th position, 0.76 seconds behind his Aruba team-mate Nicolo Bulega.



"In Jerez I had some physical problems, I started this test in better shape than I left the last one," said Alvaro in Portugal on Monday evening. "It got better every time I went out on the track. It's not perfect yet, but I made a clear step forward. Now I can concentrate more on riding and the pain is no longer in the foreground. I'm slowly getting closer to the limit of the bike and can work on the set-up. Overall, however, at this stage of the preparations I am further behind than we had expected. I'm not expecting anything for the start of the season in Australia, I'm working from day to day."



As in Jerez, Bautista rode two Panigale V4Rs, on which the additional weights prescribed for him are attached differently, resulting in a different balance. "The track here is very different to Jerez, fortunately I prefer the same bike," said the 59-time race winner. "We haven't made any major changes to the set-up yet, but we have understood them all."