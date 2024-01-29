Toprak Razgatlioglu: BMW excels with racing tyres

"It looks like we are almost a second faster than most of the competition on race tyres," analysed BMW works rider Toprak Razgatlioglu after the first Superbike World Championship test day in Portimao.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was a second and more faster than the other BMW riders on the first day of testing in Portimao. He dismissed speculation that he was the only one of the quartet to go on the hunt for times with a qualifier. The 27-year-old lost only 0.094 seconds to the best time of Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati).

"I rode the 1:40.0 min with an SC0 rear tyre," emphasised the Turk at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "That's the fastest lap I've ever done here with an SC0, last year I managed a maximum of 1:40.3 min with the Yamaha. Now I'm scratching at 1:39 min. But what's much more important is that I did a low 1:40 min on all laps in my race simulation. Even with a 27-lap old rear tyre, I drove 1:40.5 min - I like that. For most of the others, 1:40.9 min was the limit with the SC0, they were mostly doing low to mid 1:41 mins with it. It looks like we are almost a second faster with the race tyre, I never rode with a qualifier. I'm not much faster with a new rear tyre. But with used rear tyres, when the bike starts to slide, I feel much better. We are ready for the first races."

When the 2024 World Championship kicks off on the last weekend of February in South Australia, it will be particularly important to get the rear tyre over the distance - the track is considered to be tyre-killing.

Toprak still has three test days until then: Tuesday in Portimao and the Monday and Tuesday before the first race weekend on Phillip Island. "We still have to try a few things that we haven't had time for yet," he said. "The bike is new to me, I don't know it 100 per cent yet. What we need is a bit more grip on the rear wheel. If we can find that, then we can easily fight for the title."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder