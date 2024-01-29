Philipp Öttl (20th): "It threw me straight away"

"It wasn't so good, it threw me right away in the morning," said Philipp Öttl on Monday evening when SPEEDWEEK.com visited him in Portimao in the pits of his new team GMT94 Yamaha. "At the end of the day we had brake problems, which took a while to fix. We tried a lot with the electronics and also with the thumb brake. I wanted to try that, but it wasn't right for me. If we use the experience gained on Monday to put the right things together for Tuesday, then things will go better. All in all, it wasn't an easy day, it was tough. It didn't go as well as in Jerez, but Portimao is also a much more difficult track."

"At least I was able to do a lot of laps, even though I had the crash," added the 27-year-old, who lost over 1.8 seconds on Nicolo Bulega's (Aruba.it Ducati) best time. "The crash happened in turn 13, at the time when I was using the thumb brake. I made a mistake when downshifting, then it just threw me. But that wasn't tragic. I'll stick with the normal brake for now, the way I'm used to it. I see more potential there at the moment. Physically, I'm fine, so I'm quite happy with that."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder