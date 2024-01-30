Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): "Better than in Jerez"
The Superbike World Championship has completed three days of testing so far this year, with Nicolò Bulega's name at the top of the timesheets on all three days. If that wasn't amazing enough, the Italian is also a rookie and should still be getting used to the Ducati V4R.
In fact, the current Supersport World Champion had great respect for the Portuguese hill and valley track. "I was a bit worried before my first run, because Portimão is one of the most demanding racetracks on the calendar, especially with such a powerful motorbike," said the 24-year-old. "In the end, it was an excellent first day of testing, even though it wasn't easy for me to set fast lap times, so I'm all the more satisfied. At first I had to adjust a bit with the V4R, because it's completely different here with a supersport motorbike. It then went better and better and my pace was also good."
In 1:39.912 minutes, the team-mate of two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista was only slightly slower than the lap record of Toprak Razgatlioglu, set with Yamaha in 1:39.876 minutes in the 2023 Superpole race. Bulega still sees room for improvement. "I can still improve a bit on the brakes, that's essential in Portimão. Otherwise, we will adapt the bike better to the track, we don't have any new parts," revealed the Italian. "In my opinion, things are going even better here than in Jerez, because in Spain I managed a great lap time with the qualifying tyre - as did some others. Here I concentrated on working with race tyres and my pace was faster."
Several MotoGP riders from the VR46 Academy were also present in Portimão, and Valentino Rossi also completed a few laps. "I did a few laps with Vale. It was nice to see him on a motorbike again. At the end of the day, I'll go and see him and chat a bit about old times," said Bulega, who used to be a VR46 rider himself.
As is always the case with test rides, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes. This explains the sometimes large gaps.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder