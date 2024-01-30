Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): "Better than in Jerez"

Superbike rookie Nicolò Bulega took his impressive performance from the Jerez test to Portimão and once again set the fastest time. The Ducati rider was joined on the track by MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

The Superbike World Championship has completed three days of testing so far this year, with Nicolò Bulega's name at the top of the timesheets on all three days. If that wasn't amazing enough, the Italian is also a rookie and should still be getting used to the Ducati V4R.

In fact, the current Supersport World Champion had great respect for the Portuguese hill and valley track. "I was a bit worried before my first run, because Portimão is one of the most demanding racetracks on the calendar, especially with such a powerful motorbike," said the 24-year-old. "In the end, it was an excellent first day of testing, even though it wasn't easy for me to set fast lap times, so I'm all the more satisfied. At first I had to adjust a bit with the V4R, because it's completely different here with a supersport motorbike. It then went better and better and my pace was also good."

In 1:39.912 minutes, the team-mate of two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista was only slightly slower than the lap record of Toprak Razgatlioglu, set with Yamaha in 1:39.876 minutes in the 2023 Superpole race. Bulega still sees room for improvement. "I can still improve a bit on the brakes, that's essential in Portimão. Otherwise, we will adapt the bike better to the track, we don't have any new parts," revealed the Italian. "In my opinion, things are going even better here than in Jerez, because in Spain I managed a great lap time with the qualifying tyre - as did some others. Here I concentrated on working with race tyres and my pace was faster."

Several MotoGP riders from the VR46 Academy were also present in Portimão, and Valentino Rossi also completed a few laps. "I did a few laps with Vale. It was nice to see him on a motorbike again. At the end of the day, I'll go and see him and chat a bit about old times," said Bulega, who used to be a VR46 rider himself.

As is always the case with test rides, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes. This explains the sometimes large gaps.





Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder