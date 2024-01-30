Jonathan Rea has not yet shown Yamaha potential

As expected, Jonathan Rea finished third on the first day of testing in Portimão, but the Yamaha rider was not completely satisfied with his lap time.

With 13 victories, Portimão is one of Jonathan Rea's favourite tracks; no other Superbike rider has even come close to as many wins as the Northern Irishman. Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) follows in second place in the statistics with five victories. Rea won his first race at the 'Autódromo Internacional do Algarve' with Honda, followed by twelve victories with Kawasaki, and this year the six-time world champion wants to win with the third brand.

However, the two-day Portimão test on Monday and Tuesday of this week served the 36-year-old more as preparation for the season opener in less than a month's time. "A decent day of testing. We tried out some parts that we had already tested in Jerez again to confirm them," said the 119-time winner. "It was my first time on the Yamaha in Portimão, but I got good times pretty quickly. We spent almost the whole day with the SC0 race tyre to find out how it behaves over the distance."

By way of information: Portimão is not only demanding in terms of driving, but also puts enormous strain on the tyres. In 2023, standard supplier Pirelli did not bring an SCQ qualifier to the circuit for safety reasons, and the soft SCX racing tyre was only permitted for Superpole and the sprint race.

Rea set the third fastest time on the first day of testing with a 1:40.060 min, only the amazing rookie Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) were faster. He wants to improve on the second day of testing. "On Tuesday we will work more on our performance. The consistency is already quite good, but we are missing something on a fast lap," admitted the Yamaha rider. "The good thing is that we were able to collect a lot of good data again, which the guys can work with later and work out something for the second day of testing."

As is always the case with test rides, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes. This explains the sometimes large gaps.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder