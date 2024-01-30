Jonathan Rea has not yet shown Yamaha potential
With 13 victories, Portimão is one of Jonathan Rea's favourite tracks; no other Superbike rider has even come close to as many wins as the Northern Irishman. Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) follows in second place in the statistics with five victories. Rea won his first race at the 'Autódromo Internacional do Algarve' with Honda, followed by twelve victories with Kawasaki, and this year the six-time world champion wants to win with the third brand.
However, the two-day Portimão test on Monday and Tuesday of this week served the 36-year-old more as preparation for the season opener in less than a month's time. "A decent day of testing. We tried out some parts that we had already tested in Jerez again to confirm them," said the 119-time winner. "It was my first time on the Yamaha in Portimão, but I got good times pretty quickly. We spent almost the whole day with the SC0 race tyre to find out how it behaves over the distance."
By way of information: Portimão is not only demanding in terms of driving, but also puts enormous strain on the tyres. In 2023, standard supplier Pirelli did not bring an SCQ qualifier to the circuit for safety reasons, and the soft SCX racing tyre was only permitted for Superpole and the sprint race.
Rea set the third fastest time on the first day of testing with a 1:40.060 min, only the amazing rookie Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) were faster. He wants to improve on the second day of testing. "On Tuesday we will work more on our performance. The consistency is already quite good, but we are missing something on a fast lap," admitted the Yamaha rider. "The good thing is that we were able to collect a lot of good data again, which the guys can work with later and work out something for the second day of testing."
As is always the case with test rides, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes. This explains the sometimes large gaps.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder