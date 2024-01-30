Problem or reality? Andrea Iannone rides behind
Portimão is one of the few racetracks that Andrea Iannone is not familiar with from his time in the MotoGP paddock. The Portuguese rollercoaster has been on the GP calendar since 2020, but the Italian had already been banned for doping since 17 December 2019. In preparation for his return to the Superbike World Championship in 2024, however, the 34-year-old had trained for a few days on a production Ducati in Portimão.
All the more surprisingly, Iannone had major problems in the Superbike test on Monday and only finished 17th in the timesheets, 1.3 seconds behind the fifth place he had achieved last week in Jerez! "It was a tough day, we had set-up problems with one of the two bikes," moaned the Go-Eleven rider. "We need to understand which areas we can work on tomorrow to improve the feeling. It was a very frustrating day - one of the most complicated since I returned to the track. Our second bike is much better, but we didn't use it because we want to use it from the first race."
The problems also came as a surprise to team manager Denis Sacchetti, but he does not see the result as a setback. "A strange day on which we had unexpected problems," mused the Italian. "It was Andrea's first time on this track, which is very difficult and demanding. In fact, he only did a few laps on the standard bike at the beginning of the month. And although he didn't feel comfortable with the bike, Andrea was able to set a good pace with the hard racing tyre. However, we still need to find out how we can exploit the potential of the soft tyres."
As is always the case with test rides, however, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes. This explains the sometimes large gaps.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder