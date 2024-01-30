Problem or reality? Andrea Iannone rides behind

Andrea Iannone has performed brilliantly in the Superbike tests so far, but the Go Eleven Ducati rider only finished the first day of testing in Portimão in 17th position. There are problems.

Portimão is one of the few racetracks that Andrea Iannone is not familiar with from his time in the MotoGP paddock. The Portuguese rollercoaster has been on the GP calendar since 2020, but the Italian had already been banned for doping since 17 December 2019. In preparation for his return to the Superbike World Championship in 2024, however, the 34-year-old had trained for a few days on a production Ducati in Portimão.

All the more surprisingly, Iannone had major problems in the Superbike test on Monday and only finished 17th in the timesheets, 1.3 seconds behind the fifth place he had achieved last week in Jerez! "It was a tough day, we had set-up problems with one of the two bikes," moaned the Go-Eleven rider. "We need to understand which areas we can work on tomorrow to improve the feeling. It was a very frustrating day - one of the most complicated since I returned to the track. Our second bike is much better, but we didn't use it because we want to use it from the first race."

The problems also came as a surprise to team manager Denis Sacchetti, but he does not see the result as a setback. "A strange day on which we had unexpected problems," mused the Italian. "It was Andrea's first time on this track, which is very difficult and demanding. In fact, he only did a few laps on the standard bike at the beginning of the month. And although he didn't feel comfortable with the bike, Andrea was able to set a good pace with the hard racing tyre. However, we still need to find out how we can exploit the potential of the soft tyres."

As is always the case with test rides, however, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes. This explains the sometimes large gaps.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1:39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder