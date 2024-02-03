Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): "I didn't expect this"

As a rookie, Nicolò Bulega showed amazing performances at the winter tests for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The Ducati rider himself is surprised at how fast he is on the V4R.

Since his debut on the Ducati V4R, Nicolò Bulega has impressed with fast lap times on qualifying and race tyres. At this year's Superbike tests in Jerez and Portimão, he was always up front and set the fastest time on three out of four days.

Quite a few expect the 24-year-old to be a podium candidate Down Under. A final test will take place on Phillip Island before the season opener in Australia from 23 to 25 February. "We've only had a few days of testing so far, so I can't say anything about the season this early. However, I didn't expect to be so fast right from the start," admitted the current Supersport World Champion. "Of course I'm pleased, but at the same time we have to keep working, because I'm still learning. As a rookie, I don't have to win the championship. I want to have fun, the title is not on my agenda."

Bulega was prepared for his first Superbike year by Ducati early on, with the 25-year-old going out on the V4R several times for the test team. "That was three dates and six days, but half of them were wet. So I only had three usable days on the bike. That's better than no days, but not really much," emphasised the Ducati rider. "In fact, I didn't have to make any major adjustments to my riding style. I already did that last year with the Supersport Ducati, setting up the bike early and stepping on the gas.

Bulega has other names in mind for the title. "Álvaro, Toprak and Jonathan will certainly be at the front, and maybe me, Redding, Rinaldi or Petrucci can also fight with them," mused the Italian. "It's an honour for me to be in this team. As a Ducati works rider, you're always under a bit of pressure, but if I carry on as I have been, that won't be a problem."