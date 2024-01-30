New engine speeds: 500 rpm more for Ducati and Kawasaki

The FIM Motorcycle World Federation has published the technical regulations for the Superbike World Championship and its frame classes for 2024. Maximum revs will play a subordinate role in the premier class in future.

With the introduction of the minimum weight for the rider in full gear from 2024 and the regulated fuel flow rate from 2025, the much-maligned balancing of motorbikes in the Superbike World Championship via the maximum engine speed will be at least partially abolished. Last year, this led to the production engine of the Ducati V4R revving 900 rpm higher than the engine was allowed to in the world championship.

The Ducati and Kawasaki engines are allowed to rev 500 rpm higher this season than in 2023; their maximum is now 16,100 and 15,100 rpm. The other manufacturers will continue with last year's maximum revs:



Honda 15,600 rpm

BMW 15,500

Yamaha 15,200

The revs will not be changed for the rest of the season unless a manufacturer is allowed to make changes to the engine (concession parts) or chassis (super concession parts).

"If you grant something to a non-competitive manufacturer, it is impossible to estimate beforehand whether they will gain 0.1 or 1 sec as a result," said SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla, explaining the exception to the rule. "Over the past two years, we have seen that a manufacturer does not automatically become faster by using super concession parts. However, if it is obvious that a certain part brings a significant improvement, then we have agreed to restore the balance via the maximum engine speed. Otherwise, we leave the revs alone."

This step goes hand in hand with a fundamental change in philosophy: instead of penalising the best drivers with reduced maximum revs if the highly complex balance algorithm indicates that they are too fast compared to the others, the new rules are aimed at enabling the unsuccessful to catch up with the front runners.

"In the future, if a manufacturer complains that another is very fast - even with limited fuel - I will explain that we never wanted to penalise someone who is doing a great job," Lavilla told SPEEDWEEK.com. "When you become world champion, it means that the manufacturer has a world champion bike and team and a rider who rides like a champion. I've wanted to get rid of this rev solution for many years, I've never liked it. But we needed something to help the unsuccessful. There was no other idea until the one with the fuel flow rate came up."

The minimum weight for the rider in full kit was anchored in the regulations as already known: 80 kg was defined as the average weight; anyone below this must add 50 per cent of the difference as extra weight. For example, if a rider weighs 66 kg, the difference would be 14 kg, so an additional weight of 7 kg would be due.

A rider must add a maximum of 10 kg. The minimum weight of the Superbike is defined as 168 kg and can therefore increase to a maximum of 178 kg. All riders and motorbikes are weighed at scrutineering and after training sessions or races. Riders can also be drawn by lot for checks during the free practice sessions.